School isn't out just yet, but the towns of Camp Hill and Dadeville are already planning a new back-to-school tradition for August.
Mayors Messiah Williams-Cole of Camp Hill and Jimmy "Frank" Goodman of Dadeville have committed to organizing a back-to-school bash for their communities' students. The event will be held annually, or at least as long as the two are still mayors.
"They will take place on the first Saturday in August during each year of our terms and take place in alternating communities, with the first one taking place in Camp Hill at Bear Park," Williams-Cole said. "There will be free food, games and activities for all ages along with free school supplies and necessities for students."
The back-to-school bash is the latest in a series of summer events scheduled at the newly refurbished Bear Park, starting with Edward Bell High School Alumni Day on Saturday and the first annual Camp Hill Day on Sunday. Camp Hill Parks & Recreation is also hosting a Juneteenth Block Party at Bear Park Saturday, June 19 at noon.
The town of Camp Hill is accepting vendors and donations for the event. Queries can be directed to Camp Hill town clerk LaKesha Harris at (256) 896-4148.
While most of the community is served by Dadeville Elementary and Dadeville High School, all students are welcome, Williams-Cole said.
This year's back-to-school bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Camp Hill's Bear Park, starting at 2:30 p.m.