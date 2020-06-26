The Town of Camp Hill held a fundraiser June 13 in the Camp Hill Park to raise funds for a new dump/limb truck.
Marilyn Woodyard Finley, Toni Knight, Evelyn Cox, Lillie Sullivan, Kia Phillips and Alfred Walton organized a barbecue to raise the funds. Forris Woodyard, Ray Harris, James Woody and Ellis Finley also volunteered at the event.
Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley gave $6,000 toward the truck.
Funds will continue to be raised through June 30 and donations can be sent to the Town of Camp Hill at P.O. Box 100, Camp Hill, AL 36850. Checks, money orders, etc., should be paid to the order of Town of Camp Hill Truck Fund. Donations are also accepted through the GoFundMe page The Town of Camp Hill Veteran.