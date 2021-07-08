Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole is creating a volunteer advisory council to discuss issues and pitch ideas to improve the welfare of the town.
Williams-Cole presented the Mayor's Advisory Council (MAC) at Camp Hill's regular council meeting Tuesday, outlining its purpose to offer input on local issues, and to "encourage the consideration of their viewpoint in public decision-making."
As such, Williams-Cole also stressed having a range of viewpoints.
"The Mayor's Advisory Council will intentionally be diverse in race, background and opinion; topics chosen for discussion will vary from meeting to meeting," he said.
The town is accepting applications through July 19, the next council meeting, though Williams-Cole said he had a pretty good idea of who'd be joining. As town employees, councilmembers cannot participate in the advisory council, but they can spectate.
The mayor also added self-serving constituents need not apply.
"Volunteer appointees will serve for the benefit of the town and not for the benefit of (themselves)," Williams-Cole said. "Members of the MAC shall be aware of the edicts of being involved in such council as they must at all times be conscious of and avoid conflicts of interest, and of the MAC and to never use the position for the personal gain of himself or herself, or his or her family."
Camp Hill Town Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. The Mayor's Advisory Council will meet the Saturday morning before the first council meeting.