Firefighters and child burn victims have something more than just fire in common. They have Camp Conquest.
Children’s Harbor has been hosting Camp Conquest for 22 years for pediatric burn victims to be just a kid.
“It’s a place where we can be ourselves and a kid can be a kid,” pediatric burn survivor Isaac Floyd and Camp Conquest veteran camp of eight years said. “We don’t let our burn scars hold us back. We are survivors.”
Floyd said every camper is a burn victim but the camp is so much more.
“Camp Conquest to me means a bunch of kids coming together to have fun,” Floyd said. “We all have something in common. This place helps everyone learn from each other and makes us feel safe. It’s a great community and a great group of people.”
Pediatric Burn Foundation of America Alabama executive director Scotty Roberson has been involved all 22 years of the camp that serves pediatric burn victims between the ages of seven and 16.
“We have served 700 children over the years,” Roberson said. “This year we have 27 kids. It’s centered around the children and the commaride of building their self esteem, their confidence and physical stamina. It’s to help them after they have sustained a major burn injury.”
Roberson said a special group of people serves as volunteers throughout the week.
“We have firefighters from all over the state here helping us,” Roberson said. “Firefighters serve in several roles — counselors, serving as boat drivers, cook and serve, just whatever is needed. It’s a phenomenal partnership between all the firefighter groups here from across the state. They are really engaged with the campers here.”
Roberson said some of the campers will return to Camp Conquest after they turn 17 to serve as counselors.
Camp Conquest co-director Rodger Cofer said the firefighters sometimes see the children in tragic situations but the camp helps both the firefighter and the camper.
“It gives the kids a chance to interact with firefighters,” Cofer said. “We have had kids here who were saved by some of these firefighters.”
Camp Conquest said the firefighters are not in turnout gear and the children are not in danger. Camp Conquest is a chance for everyone to have fun.
“We have the color games,” Roberson said. “We have boating and tubing. They love canoeing, fishing, basketball and putt putt. Here at Children’s Harbor they have everything. It is a fantastic facility.”
Cofer said there was little classroom time though it was fun.
“This year our theme has been ‘Out of this World’ based on science and planets,” Cofer said. “They have done science projects based on it.”
Cofer said Camp Conquest reached out to boaters around Lake Martin this year to help with access to boats due to higher gas prices. It was the volunteers who provided another lesson for everyone at Camp Conquest.
“The outpouring of support was unbelievable,” Cofer said. “Unfortunately with the storm Tuesday we had some boat damage and even sunk a boat. The volunteers turned it around, where we felt so bad for them, they have been great.”