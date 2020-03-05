Trash will be transformed into fashion and make its way down the runway Saturday. Camp Fire Alabama of Alexander City is hosting its second annual fashion show fundaiser at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Camp Fire Alabama board president and fashion show director Staci Pemberton said the girls made outfits out of recyclable products, including potato chip bag shorts and Capri Sun pouch overalls, for the show.
“Everybody is trying to keep their (recycled outfits) secret,” Pemberton said.
The recycled materials wont be the only thing on the runway as the show will also showcase 34 models in spring and summer outfits from six vendors including Treasure Hunt Thrift Store. Models include the girls’ family members.
“Girls get to go and pick out what they want to wear,” Pemberton said. “Some are just really fun outfits.”
The organization uses the event to shed a light on issues, such as helping the homeless. It donated last year’s proceeds to Lake Martin Area United Way’s crisis fund. And this year the show will benefit Lake Martin Area United Way’s disaster relief fund.
Tickets are $10 for adults and those 12 and under can enter with a canned food item.
“This helps to know we have the supplies and United Way has the means when situations like (disasters) occur,” Pemberton said.
United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said the organization has money for unusual situations different from crisis it responds to like fires.
“It’s very humbling especially since my daughter was a Camp Fire member and I was a leader,” Fuller said. “If we have food, we give it away. You can tell when someone’s hungry.”
If one of United Way’s agencies such as The Salvation Army is out of food, Fuller can give canned goods to those who come to her office. She said people approach United Way with emergency needs after The Salvation Army is closed more often than not, so supplies are necessary.
Fuller said Camp Fire does a lot for the community including teaching girls leadership.
Pemberton said the fundraiser is a way for the girls to have fun and give back simultaneously.
“It also helps to boost their confidence,” Pemberton said. “It makes them feel good and happy and is a confidence booster to go out there and be in the spotlight.”
Pemberton’s enjoys seeing the girls smile and knows the show is worth all the time put in.
“It’s a lot of work getting it all together and putting it all together,” Pemberton said. “It’s the camaraderie of it all and having fun and knowing at the end of the day they’re giving back to their community.”
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the fashion show starts at 2 p.m. at the Sportplex gym.