At the far northern end of Lake Martin near Jacksons Gap sits the Easterseals Camp ASCCA (Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults). A year-round camp designed for people with disabilities and health impairments, Camp ASCCA offers exciting programs and activities for those who attend a session there.
The camp has been serving people with disabilities since 1976. Age is not an issue for potential Camp ASCCA attendees. Anyone over the age of 6 is welcome to be part of a session including adults.
Camp ASCCA holds seven weeks of summer camps for people with physical and mental disabilities of all groups and ages. Easterseals is a nonprofit that provides disability services and support areas to serve veterans and their families, seniors and caregivers. The camp’s philosophy is to offer programs geared to the age, interest and ability of campers.
In addition to its summer camps, Camp ASCCA stays open during the year for other camps and events such as fall family and Christmas weekends, according to director of marketing communications Dana Rickman. The camp hosted Leadership Lake Martin for activities this year.
“We stay open year-round and bring in extra income with those groups, so we’ll have our summers and other weekends to serve people with disabilities,” Rickman said.
Rickman said the organization tries to make the camp unique since its campers are not able to have the same experiences elsewhere.
“Not everybody gets to go tubing on the lake or down a waterslide or ride a horse,” Rickman said. “We make that available and we think recreation is an important part of life for anybody, so we want him or her to have those experiences as well.”
The activities offered at Camp ASCCA include horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, fishing, arts and crafts, accessible waterslide, zip-line, water tubing, archery and rifle range, mini-golf course, paved nature trails, a splash pad and more.
Spending a week at Camp ASCCA costs $725. Because 85% of its campers can’t afford the cost, donations from individuals and groups like Lake Martin Area United Way help fund campership, according to Rickman.
“Some of our campers can’t pay anything and a lot of them can pay $100 of the $725, so that donation helps to support people who cant afford the full fee to go to Camp ASCCA during the summer,” Rickman said. “We think camping and recreation is important in life for everybody and when somebody comes to (Camp ASCCA) they get to experience activities other people get to do in their daily lives or at summer camps themselves.”
Camp ASCCA is located at 5278 Camp ASCCA Dr. in Jacksons Gap.
For more information, visit www.campascca.org