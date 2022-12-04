Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults (Camp ASCCA) is hosting their largest fundraiser — Jingle Jump.
On Dec. 10 participants will make a splash starting at 1 p.m. by jumping into Camp ASCCA’s swimming pool. Dana Rickman, director of marketing communications, said Jingle Jump is based on a polar plunge with participants jumping in to celebrate the meeting of their goal.
The fundraisers can partake as individuals or in teams of up to four people. Participants are anyone from volunteers to campers to full time staff or those who simply want to support Camp ASCCA.
Rickman said they encourage teams and individuals to set a goal of $800, which covers the cost for someone with disabilities to attend their summer program. However, they can set their goal to any amount and Camp ASCCA gives them a fundraising page.
Up until the time to jump, the fundraisers share their page through email, social media or any other method they like.
The event also coincides with Camp ASCCA’s Christmas family weekend and attendees will be invited to view the Jingle Jump that Saturday.
This year, they have 34 fundraisers made up of teams and individuals, which is about 50 to 60 people total.
“Most people dress up in costumes, or festive Christmas wear [as well] and it's funny — we've had people in all kinds of costumes over the years,” Rickman said.
Last year, Camp ASCCA was able to raise around $52,000 and this year their goal is $50,000. On average, Rickman said Jingle Jump raises anywhere from $43,000 to $50,000.
The proceeds go towards scholarships and some of their camp programs, such as evening activities like concerts. Rickman explained most campers need some type of financial aid, so they offer both partial and full scholarships.
According to their website, Camp ASCCA’s mission is to “help eligible individuals with disabilities and/or health impairments achieve equality, dignity and maximum independence.”
Rickman explained while there are many camps that serve similar purposes, Camp ASCCA stands out because campers are able to come on their own without a caretaker.
“We run our program in a traditional camp-type environment, where you sign up to come to camp on your own and then you'll meet new counselors and other campers who become your friends,” she said.
With seven weeks of traditional summer camp, summer tends to be their busiest time, but they also hold weekend camps throughout the year. Plus, they have a Rookie camp in April for campers to try out their program before committing to the summer.
When they aren’t hosting their own camps, they also serve as a venue for other organizations who serve people with disabilities. Rickman said some examples are Birmingham’s Lakeshore Foundation and Alabama Parks and Recreations’ Therapeutic Recreation program.