Central Alabama Community College(CACC)will launch a training program next week focused onbolstering an area workforce gap.
The community college will host aManufacturing Training Boot Camp beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, which will serve as an introductory course tailored around the manufacturing industry.
Michael Barnette, the college’s dean of workforce and economic development programs, described the upcoming training seminar as pertinent to Alexander City’s local economy, with several of the city’s largest employers apparently grappling with a lack of trained manufacturing workers, according to Barnette.
“We had several of our industry partners that have reached out to us about finding a workforce so we decided that we would start these classes and bring awareness to the manufacturing sector,” Barnette said.
Barnette noted that the college designed the short-term program with a diverse appeal in mind, with the training relevant to industry newcomers, including those undergoing a career transition or young professionals entering the workforce.
“It's set up for traditional students or people already in the workforce who want to upgrade their skill set,” he said. “It is to take somebody who has no manufacturing experience and give them some basic knowledge.”
For those interested in pursuing a manufacturing career, Barnette added that the program is a helpful springboard into advanced classes or educational degrees, and that the training provides a solid foundation for those entering the field.
Students will engage in both classroom instruction as well as hands-on learning, with topics including: basic machine operation and alignment, electronics safety, hydraulics and much more.
“It is pretty basic. We will do a theory portion within workforce programs, but also have a hands-on portion, which is probably the most important part of the [program],” Barnette said.
If successful, Barnette explained that the school hopes to expand the training program with additional classes over time.
“Hopefully this is just round one. This would be our first one, and then we would go to an intermediate level and then an advanced class for people who are already in the industry,” he said.
For more information about course registration, contact Linda Williams at 256-215-4276.
