Central Alabama Community College (CACC) has announced it will host in-person commencement ceremonies this semester.
Commencement exercises will be limited to graduating students only. Though families are welcome on campus, CACC said, there will only be room for the graduates in the ceremonies. Faculty will be in attendance outside so that they may congratulate the students after each ceremony.
“We are very excited to give our students an opportunity to participate in, in-person graduation ceremonies,” CACC president Jeff Lynn said. “The Coosa Valley School of Nursing will also be conducting their Pinning ceremony for the nursing graduates.
“This past year has been difficult and challenging for everyone. Our students are always priority number one here at CACC. With vaccines now available and with the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline, we felt that it would be safe to offer in-person ceremonies to our students with certain protocols and restrictions in place to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
Last year's in-person commencement ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic and a virtual ceremony was held via YouTube and Facebook.
This year, students will have the choice of two ceremonies to participate in. Commencement ceremonies will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center on the Alexander City campus. The nursing pinning ceremony will be at 1 p.m.
Students who completed degree or certificate requirements in summer and fall 2020 are also invited to the ceremony, in addition to those within nine hours of graduating in summer 2021.