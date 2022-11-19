CACC Alexander City campus
Colleges and universities statewide will officially waive application fees until Friday as part of Alabama College Application Week, an awareness campaign that encourages Alabama students to apply and ultimately enroll in postsecondary education.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Leaders at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently announced that the Coosa Valley School of Nursing at Central Alabama Community College received notice that initial accreditation was granted for a practical nursing (PN) program.

