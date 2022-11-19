Colleges and universities statewide will officially waive application fees until Friday as part of AlabamaCollege Application Week, an awareness campaign that encourages Alabama students to apply and ultimately enroll in postsecondary education.
Leaders at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently announced that the Coosa Valley School of Nursing at Central Alabama Community College received notice that initial accreditation was granted for a practical nursing (PN) program.
Currently, the college’s Prattville campus houses the stand alone PN program which was started in January 2022. The program is now fully accredited and approved for financial aid.
“It is with great excitement that the Coosa Valley School of Nursing is able to meet healthcare partner needs with the opening of its newest stand-alone Practical Nursing program at the Childersburg campus in January 2023,” Dr. Jennifer Steele, CACC health science program administrator said.
According to a press release, with healthcare facility partnerships and input, a new stand-alone PN program will begin at the Childersburg location in January 2023. Students in the traditional nursing program will still be eligible to take their PN licensure exam after completion of their third nursing semester.
“With nursing shortages continuing throughout the state, the nursing program sought grants that have been instrumental in assisting with the start of its first stand-alone PN program at the Prattville campus,” Steele said.
Similar grants were available in 2022, and according to the press release, the nursing program is experiencing an increase in applicants with each admissions cycle. Steele said opening another nursing program and option will “allow more students access to a nursing career.”
“We are excited to be able to offer another stand-alone PN program on our Childersburg campus,” Jeff Lynn, president of CACC stated. “Our main goals in nursing are to serve patients and our area healthcare partners. The main focus of nursing education at CACC is to prepare excellent nurses that will care for the patients and families of the communities we serve.”
