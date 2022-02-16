Students at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently conducted a research study on saline jet nebulization, a breathing treatment prescribed by medical professionals for a variety of respiratory illnesses.
The results of the project, aimed at understanding how much medicine a patient receives during a typical breathing treatment, were published last week in the Canadian Journal of Respiratory Therapy.
"The fact that five students were published in a scholarly journal is beyond exceptional," CACC chemistry instructor and project leader Jeremy M. Carr said. "Very few undergrads ever get this experience."
The project began in 2018 when Carr’s newborn son, James, required frequent saline nebulization breathing treatments. At the time, no one in the medical field knew how much saline mist James was inhaling. To find an answer, Carr enlisted some of his chemistry students to use their laboratory training. The resulting team — Martin Flores, Taz Caldwell and Kalysa Passmore — crowdsourced materials and supplies through social media. Eventually, the team connected with Kaylen Thomas of Encompass Health Corporation, who supplied them with nebulizer equipment.
"Anything we can do to assist in educational opportunities to aid in the development of the future workforce is a benefit to us all," Thomas said.
Carr said Thomas' contribution was enormous.
"With tight budgets, nebulizers are hard to come by," he said. "We could not have done this project without her help."
The nebulizer team met every Friday for two semesters in the CACC chemistry laboratory. After months of data collection, the team’s results indicated that they could reliably predict how much saline mist a patient received during a typical breathing treatment. This information was not yet known to medicine, so they opted to publish their findings as a peer-reviewed research paper.
"The nebulizer research project gave me first-hand experience in great undergraduate research," said Caldwell, who has since graduated. "It showed me what research is, and how we as scientists use it to find answers to questions about the world. This is where I earned my lab coat!"
With the science down, Carr said, the group reached out to medical professionals for advice on how it could be applied. Carr enlisted two CACC alumni, Russell Medical Center registered respiratory therapist Megan Denney, and his wife, Neurology Consultants of Montgomery nurse practitioner and CACC adjunct instructor Kerri Carr.
"I loved their research," Denney said. "I was so flattered that they asked for my opinion on the results. I helped with editing and made suggestions about how medical professionals could use the information."
With her child James, Kerri was involved from the beginning.
"We came into this therapy with our child who required saline nebulization due to complex medical disorders, and it was a privilege to be able to add to the scientific body of knowledge about a therapy for which I have personally seen benefit patients," she said.
According to Carr, the reaction has been highly supportive.
"Most researchers expected this work to be done by graduate school scientists, not community college students," he said. "I’m hoping that it will help elevate these students’ resumes and perhaps open doors to exciting careers."
All five students have since graduated from CACC and are either working in the field or continuing their education. Kerri Carr and Denney both work in healthcare in central Alabama. Passmore is completing her mechanical engineering degree at The University of Alabama. Flores is an Auburn University undergraduate fellow applicant in chemical engineering research, pursuing a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Caldwell graduated from Auburn and is now a Ph.D. candidate in computer science at The University of Mississippi.
CACC president Jeff Lynn hailed the accomplishment.
"Coaching a group of students to solve scientific problems at the community college level is an outstanding feat and a testament to how CACC is trying to meet the needs of our community while serving our students," he said. "I’m very proud of their work, and I know it will help propel their careers."
As for the future of this project, Carr said there's still plenty to do.
"I can think of five to six new, related studies that I’m eager to complete now that we’ve reached this achievement," he said. "There are also a handful of grants that I’m interested in pursuing. But I can’t do it alone; I need a new group of students to help collect data and make more new discoveries about this popular medical technology."