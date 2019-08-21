Central Alabama Community College students are back to class for the fall semester.
The first day of CACC classes was held Tuesday, and enrollment is up by 10% this year according to dean of workforce and economic development Dr. Doug Flor. There are currently 1,695 students enrolled.
“When the economy is really good, people don’t go to school, but we have more students this year than we did last year at this time,” Flor said.
New student and nursing major Tishay Benson said the first day of classes was not as hard as she expected it to be.
“The classes and the teachers are nice,” Benson said. “Everybody’s helpful here.”
History major and new student Dalton Odom said he thinks it’s going to be a good year.
“It was pretty fun,” Odom said. “The teachers were nice and all the students were nice and friendly.”
CACC spokesperson Brett Pritchard said the first day is always fun because of seeing new faces and returning students looking excited.
“Again it’s exciting because fall semester is kind of like Christmas for colleges,” Pritchard said. “It’s new faces. It’s returning faces. It’s a fresh start for a lot of people and that’s why we’re here. We’re here for the students and we love a full campus.”
Benjamin Russell students Thomiya Russell and Morgan Simmons are taking an English class at CACC as part of dual enrollment. Russell said the class is easier than she expected.
“I was a little nervous at first but it’s OK,” Russell said. “I think I’m going to go here for two years and then transfer and do the rest of my term at another college.”
Both Russell and Simmons want to work in nursing and attend CACC’s nursing program.
“I plan to go to South Alabama and be a nurse practitioner, get all my stuff there so I won’t have to transfer,” Simmons said.
English teacher Heather Johnson said the first day went smoothly and she helped many of her students with the school’s learning management software and email.
“I’ve had some laughs with students,” Johnson said. “We’ve have a good time getting to know each other in class.”
Johnson encourages anyone considering going back to school to apply to CACC.
“I would encourage anyone who is considering coming back to school and feels like it’s an insurmountable feat that its actual not as bad as they think and we’re here to make it an easier process as teachers,” Johnson said.