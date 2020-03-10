Dreams are coming true for Alexander City resident Michael Morris who just landed an internship at Disney World. Morris, 19, said it feels surreal he’ll be working for the Disney College Program in May.
“It’s a place where you don’t have experiences anywhere else other than Disney,” Morris said. “It’s just a highly respected company — one that they put their guests first. They put a lot of focus so each guest has a good stay and I know I’ve always had the best times (there).”
A Central Alabama Community College freshman and 2019 Benjamin Russell graduate, Morris has always wanted to be a part of the Disney College Program because his aunt retired from Disney and he thinks it will be fun to work there.
“I applied because I thought it would be a good program to be a part of,” Morris said.
The paid internship is for students currently enrolled and taking college classes with at least one semester completed or someone who graduated less than a year ago. Students live in housing complexes near the Disney resorts in California or Florida.
During the program students can also take courses and get college credit at the same time.
Morris said about 25,000 people apply for the program every year and he knows a few people who have completed the program. According to College Board’s website, 10,000 awards are granted annually.
“I think it would be fun to have Disney on my resume but also to work for such a highly respected company,” Morris said. “I can take classes and seminars down there and learn how Disney does everything in regards to the program and how they as a business work.”
Morris is starting his internship May 11 and will be in Orlando through Jan. 7, 2021. He has family in the area and also looks forward to his parents visiting.
Morris’ family has taken multiple vacations to Disney World creating special memories such as the time his sister got engaged before a fireworks show. Morris believes interning there will not be any different from his other trips.
“I think it will be good fun,” Morris said. “I’ll meet new people from all over.”
Morris will be working in guest. He knows hospitality from driving golf carts at Russell Lands.
“I hopefully can bring some of those skills to Disney,” Morris said.
Morris is a computer science major and said the internship could turn to a career opportunity for him or get in interested in business. He said he might get into the business side of technology as an intern.