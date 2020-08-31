Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.