A Central Alabama Community College student died in a Friday night car crash.
The Lee County Coroner’s Office identified the car crash victim over the weekend as Rayanna Powell, 20, of Lincoln.
CACC released a statement Monday night on Facebook confirming Powell was one of its own student-athletes.
"Ray came to CACC from Lincoln High School and was loved by all who knew her," the statement read. "She was an exceptional member of the Lady Trojans Softball Team for the (2018-19) and (2019-20) seasons. She was a team and campus leader and had enrolled in her last class at CACC this semester.
Her coaches at CACC described Ray as the ultimate teammate, selfless, and always genuinely excited for the success of those around her. She was truly special."
CACC is planning an event to honor Powell on campus sometime soon. Plans will be shared when they are finalized.
Powell died in a two-vehicle head-on collision around 9 p.m. on Shug Jordan Parkway in Auburn.
Auburn police and fire and East Alabama Medical Center EMS responded to the scene. Powell was ejected from her car.
Her passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Auburn, was taken to East Alabama Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 42-year-old man from Auburn. He was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus, Georgia with serious injuries. His condition is also unknown.
According to a press release, authorities said the investigation is still underway but it appears Powell was traveling east on Shug Jordan Parkway when a westbound pickup driven by the 42-year-old crossed into her lane of traffic and struck her head on.
The incident remains under investigation by Auburn police and the Lee County coroner.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Auburn police detectives at 334-501-3140, the tip line at 334-246-1391 or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.