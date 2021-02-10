Central Alabama Community College (CACC) may be recovering some of its students.
As of January 2021, CACC's spring semester enrollment was down 11% from January 2020, but that gap has narrowed, financial aid director Stephanie Miller said.
The disparity is a slight improvement from the fall 2020 semester, in which enrollment was down 14% from the previous fall.
According to Miller, that decline in enrollment was most likely owing to the difficulty of online classes. This semester, however, CACC has begun to open up some of their classes to in-person and hybrid learning.
"I know that's one of the biggest things that I heard from students who are calling," she said.
"(In-person class) was one of the driving factors that helped us get the enrollment we did for spring."
This time of year is also the time many new students will be applying for financial aid. So far, federal Pell Grant money disbursed by CACC is also down from the previous year.
"Last year, in basically the same amount of time, we spent $2.7 million (in Pell grants) and this year we've spent right over $1.8 million," Miller said. Figures represent the totals across all four CACC campuses.
Miller surmises the reason isn't a difference in need, but less interest in higher education entirely right now.
"It's hard to say, but I do feel that some students are not thinking about going to school and they are really thinking about surviving during this time," Miller said. "When you think about basic needs, you have to do what you have to do to get your basic needs."
Students who are applying for federal financial aid right now are having to do so using their 2019 tax returns — a lifetime away for some given the changes over the past year.
Those whose circumstances have changed do have the option to ask for a "professional judgment request" which are awarded on a case-by-case basis, Miller said. Unforeseen circumstances such as job loss, divorce, or unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses are some examples, all of which must be well-documented.
"This is an actual true example — (the) student's mother got out of jail," Miller said. "She went to a casino and won a lot of money. Well, that went on that tax year. The money had all been spent; it was nowhere to be found. But I couldn't just immediately remove it."
Miller said they've seen an uptick in such professional judgment requests.
For students admitted for the fall semester, CACC's scholarship application deadline is Mar. 1.
"If anyone needs assistance they are welcome to contact our office," Miller said. "We are always here to help and assist our students."