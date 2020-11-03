Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is offering a “buy-one-get-one” scholarship for the spring 2021 semester in order to attract more dual enrollment students.
The program applies to students registering for dual enrollment for the first time. For every class students register for, they’ll receive another class of equal or lesser credit value for free. Students can register for up to 18 hours of classes for the price of nine.
Called the Community Scholarship, the program is meant to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19.
“We’re excited about it — it’s a good opportunity,” CACC public relations director Brett Pritchard said.
The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) is funding the program.
“They gave this opportunity for each college to choose if they wanted to participate or not and we definitely wanted to participate,” Pritchard said.
The ACCS asked participating colleges to target the program at two specific groups. CACC chose to target first-time dual enrollment students and “stop-out” students who may have stopped taking classes due to the pandemic.
The dual enrollment program allows high school students to take community college classes starting in 10th grade. Participating students receive high school and college credits simultaneously. CACC is hoping to encourage growth in the program, Pritchard said.
“We want to encourage all students that if they ever thought about dual enrollment this is the perfect time for the to take advantage of the program,” he said.
To be eligible for the Community Scholarship, students must be enrolling for the first time.
Pritchard advises students to register only if they are sufficiently motivated.
“This is a college class — you’re getting high school and college credit at the same time,” he said. “You have to be a student that takes on responsibility. You have to know that you’re at that level.”
CACC’s spring semester registration is currently open and will continue through Jan. 11. Students interested in dual enrollment can contact their high school counselor to register.