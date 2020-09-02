At its foundation, Central Alabama Community College’s industrial electronics technology program is as simple as understanding a doorbell. The skillset derived from its teachings is needed in any industry using machines, making it a practical one to have.
CACC instructor Michael White said the first thing he and co-instructor John Pierce focus on is for students to understand the logic behind automation. And the easiest way White knows to explain it is through the actions of a doorbell.
“The majority of automation is based off magnetic fields,” White said. “The simplest way to explain it is with a doorbell. We try to keep things simple and fun to make sure students understand they can do this.”
The industrial electronics program has grown since White and Pierce took over roughly six years ago. It teaches students to apply technical knowledge and skills to assemble, install, operate and repair electrical equipment.
Both men worked in the textile field for 20 years until the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) put them out of jobs. They decided to come to CACC through the support of the Workforce Investment Act (WIA), a federally funded employment and training program.
“While we were here, we were the mentors of the classes,” White said. “All the students leaned on us for help.”
Pierce and White’s mentors, Barry Duck and Mike Mann, witnessed this effort and asked them both to consider teaching after graduation.
“John and I both taught and trained for years,” White said. “It was a natural thing to move into it; we realized we found our calling.”
Both instructors are particularly fond of teaching and spending even a few moments with them, that passionate is evident.
“The worst thing we could do is overly complicate things,” Pierce said. “The first thing is to skip theory and get them excited so as to not intimidate them.”
These roughly 15 classes offered within this program are hands-on, which is where students learn the most.
“We teach students how to think logically and use a combination of circuits,” White said. “We buy the parts and the students build their own trainers. It fits into every class we teach here so they can relate.”
Industrial equipment is also expensive to buy if something is already put together, which is another reason the instructors buy the parts.
“Plus we can become supervisors and let the students put it together,” White said. “It’s so important to work with real equipment for experience you can’t get from simulators.”
These trainers allow students to troubleshoot issues that may occur with wiring, real-time data retrieval, timer control, sensor relays, push buttons and other combinations of circuits.
“It’s a motor-controlled trainer that comes just as a rack and the students mount and wire it,” White said. “It’s all tied in to make it do the work including forward and reverse motions, timer control and more.”
Students then troubleshoot issues on a terminal strip instead of taking the whole system apart.
“We have evolved from relays to (programmable logic controllers), which can control single-machine applications up to full scale,” Pierce said.
With this foundation of lessons, students have no problem finding jobs after graduating with their associates of applied science degrees.
“And the pay gets better as your experience increases,” Pierce said. “They can go to work with anything that manufactures anything. The possibilities are endless.”
White strongly encourages high school students to pursue the field early with dual enrollment classes.
“I want to put a call out to all 10th- through 12th- grade parents for students to do dual enrollment because if I can get them in to take a class, I’ll have them hooked,” White said. “I have good luck with students. Send them and I will gain their trust.”
White and Pierce continue building the industrial electronics program as technology advances. But they still stick to the basics as to create a foundation of understanding.
“The classes are about conditional thinking,” Pierce said. “It’s a neat way we teach with basic circuits, how they act then logic practice doing logic in relays.”
Students learn how to program a light show and how to operate a stoplight to utilize timer functions.
Currently technical students are on campus one day a week and the rest of the work include virtual lessons.
“We do some labs online, which is not nearly as good as having them here,” Pierce said. “We’re doing the best to make sure they get all the knowledge they need.”