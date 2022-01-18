Central Alabama Community College (CACC) congratulates the 61 students named to the President’s List and the 98 students named to the Dean’s List. Students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of classes qualified for the President’s List. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of 12 semester hours or more.
"Congratulations to all who made the President’s or Dean’s lists," CACC president Jeff Lynn said. "We have outstanding students here at CACC and they continue to set the bar for excellence in both academic and technical programs."
President's List
- Jesse Michael Allen- Childersburg
- Celia Rose Blanchard- Sylacauga
- Shane Michael Bland- Sylacauga
- Ashley Mariah Brown- Childersburg
- Tanner Thomas Brown- Moultrie, GA
- Tia Elaine Brown- Talladega
- Andrew John Michael Bryant- Sylacauga
- Theodore Bryce Carlisle- Thomasville
- Hayden James Carner- Birmingham
- Andrew T Creel- Prattville
- Robert Earl Dinsmore- Tallassee
- Ashlyn Camille Dougherty- Madison
- Joshua Paul Duckworth- Hartselle
- Jessie Elizabeth Eason- Goodwater
- Case D Edwards- Titus
- Jessie L Ellison- Sylacauga
- Dawson Eugene Farni- Saraland
- Eleissa Margaret Flowers-Everett- Semmes
- Madison Nicole Foster- Alexander City
- Clayton M Freeman- Smiths Station
- Lexi Ella Garrett- Alexander City
- Casey Alan Gillis- Alexander City
- Timothy Brett Grimes- Childersburg
- Ebonee Nicole Hawkins- Sylacauga
- Dakota Taylor Haynes- Talladega
- Jordan Nicole Henderson- Springville
- Zachary Slade James- Smiths
- Kyle Jenkins- Ashland
- Dashuna Lanae' Jones- Talladega
- Camden Miles Keeton- Sylacauga
- Jackson Brooks Kelly- Alexander City
- Steven Kervin- Sylacauga
- David Carlton Lewis- Alexander City
- Alyssa Michelle Lightsey- Chelsea
- Carmenita Gail Lovett- Sylacauga
- Logan Taylor Lovett- Jacksons Gap
- Hannah Luella Marchman- Cumming, GA
- Nolan Thomas McMichen- Alexander City
- Steven Eric Morgan- Wetumpka
- Elizabeth, G, Oliver, Alexander City
- Clark John Patterson- Talladega
- Michelle Rankin- Montgomery
- Caleb Rian Reid- Wetumpka
- Rebekah Nicole Samuels- Goodwater
- Parker Keith Sessions- Enterprise
- Emily Marie Shaw- Alexander City
- Astrid Doris Spears- Wadley
- Kylee Faith Stark- Alexander City
- Morgan Ellyse Strickland- Russellville
- Samantha Noel Stuart- Wetumpka
- Tryton James Taylor- Wetumpka
- Lily Bernice Truchet- Moore, OK
- Michael Cade Turner- Wetumpka
- Anna Kathryn Tyree- Arley
- Blakely McKenzie Valdez- Birmingham
- Jeremiah Elijah Varner- Sylacauga
- Luther Thomas Walters- Sylacauga
- Brady Logan White- Deatsville
- Amanda L Williams- Ashland
- Chloe L Wills- Steele
- Hailey Grace Wingard- Alexander City
Dean's List
- Mabeline Alavez-Lopez- Alexander City
- Mark Henry Auen- Wetumpka
- Cali Cheyenne Baker- Alexander City
- Miles Harrison Beard- Vincent
- Alden Joshua Bennett- Kellyton
- Jenna M Bisharat- Pleasant Grove
- Hannah Grace Blackerby- Talladega
- Emma Elizabeth Blackwell- Wetumpka
- Diala Sharon Bouriaque- Wetumpka
- Riley Brasher- Oxford
- Clayborn Dale Brazier- Sycamore
- Dylan Antonio Brown- Eclectic
- J'koby Harvey Brown- Sylacauga
- Gabriel Nicole Burton- Goodwater
- Bailey E Butler- Eclectic
- Jenna Briann Castleberry- Shelby
- Ashlee Nicole Chance- Alexander City
- Grace Collier- Eclectic
- Mitchell Carl Culver- Sylacauga
- Doniqua Brina' Curry- Talladega
- Rachel Reece Darnell- Wetumpka
- Dawson Zane Davidson- Talladega
- Kylee Savannah Davis- Oneonta
- Donald E Denson- Chelsea
- Kera Marie Dunham- Goodwater
- William Aubrey Elliott- Sylacauga
- Christopher Neal Fenn- Alexander City
- William Daxton Flora- Sylacauga
- Kaleigh Elizabeth Gable- Talladega
- Cecelia Rose Geyer- Sylacauga
- Jakiyla Sheprae Gibson- Dadeville
- Seaira Caprie Goosby- Talladega
- Alexandria Lee Graham- Childersburg
- Tanner Smith Guthrie- Auburn
- Madelyn Nicole Hammond- Vestavia
- Luke Bryson Hasty- Phenix City
- Haley Marie Hay- Sylacauga
- Debra Hayes- Sylacauga
- Jacob Mark Haynes- Sylacauga
- Chasity Faith Heath- Goodwater
- Katelyn Henderson- Alexander City
- Kayla M Hogan- Sylacauga
- Dustin Blake Horn- Ashland
- Kaylei Summer Horn- Goodwater
- Logan Brantley Hunt- Dadeville
- Tytiuna Arie Isom- Kellyton
- Shaylee Grace Jackson- Sylacauga
- A'Nia Johnson- Goodwater
- Coby James Johnson- Berwick
- Jacob Campbell Johnson- Prattville
- Emily Danielle Jones- Eclectic
- Hunter Keenan- Troy
- Karsen Marie Kelley- Tuscumbia
- Matthew Kelley- Alexander City
- Amber Suzan Kinder- Lineville
- Ethan Ross Knox- Sylacauga
- Benjamin Douglas Lamberth- Sylacauga
- John Steven Ledbetter- Alpine
- Ethin C Lee- Wetumpka
- Halley Jayde Lightsey- Sylacauga
- Ryan Andrew Logan- Childersburg
- Kaci Danielle Love- Alexander City
- Andrew Lee Mann- Eclectic
- Ethan Michael Martin- Alexander City
- Kaylee Marie McDonald- Alexander City
- Cam'ron Drake Moore- Alexander City
- Alysa Elaine Newman- Bessemer
- Rhett Emerson Nixon- Deatsville
- Kyle Steven Parish- Goodwater
- Lillian Rose Parker- Dadeville
- Jackson Lee Pate- Wetumpka
- Ryan Eugene Payne- Goodwater
- Caroline Michael Powell- Rockford
- Keeley Sue Powell- Alexander City
- Alyssa Jackson Ray- Alexander City
- Ivan Luke Ray- Millbrook
- Christy Joanne Reed- Sylacauga
- Mailon Christopher Reese- Auburn
- Marquis Kishon Reynolds- Childersburg
- Garrett Michael Richardson- Alexander City
- Tabitha Nicole Riner- Millbrook
- Brandi Nichole Schultz- Tallassee
- Mya Nychelle Sims- Talladega
- Logan Reid Smith- Roanoke
- Ella Claire Thrash- Tallassee
- John Thomas Thurman- Jacksons Gap
- Sarah Alexandria Turner- Sylacauga
- Alyssa Riann Vandiver- Tuscumbia
- Krista Vickers- Sylacauga
- Hannah Elizabeth Walker- Talladega
- Blakley Morgan White- Deatsville
- Kensey Leigh Wilkerson- Sylacauga
- Elec Jacob Willbanks- Prattville
- Alexander Price Wilson- Hoover
- Anna Grace Claire Wykoff- Sylacauga
- Noah Mackenzie Young- Millbrook
- Richard Kole Caylor- Dadeville
- Jared Allen Marizette- Sylacauga