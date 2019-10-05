Every individual is different and because of that Central Alabama Community College has different ways for recruiting students.
According to CACC spokesperson Brett Pritchard, recruitment divides between traditional and non-traditional students. Traditional students join colleges after graduating high school.
To recruit traditional students, CACC either visits schools or takes them to campus. The campus holds events for students such as Manufacturing Day with the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance or Spring Fling where high school juniors are invited to participate in springtime activities.
“We can take them around and show them the programs and they can see our students in the programs working on the equipment, working on the machinery and seeing what they do,” Pritchard said. “Because a lot of us are visual learners and you can tell somebody a lot of something and you can post a post on social media, but when you see it first-hand and you hear it from someone in the program, that has a lot of impact on making the decision.”
In addition to tours, student ambassadors are huge for traditional student recruitment, according to Pritchard. He started taking ambassadors who are alumni of certain schools back to their high schools.
“(Student ambassadors) represent a lot of the different high schools that we have around this area and when you have those people coming back from those high schools and they see a familiar face, they immediately have that bond,” Pritchard said. “That’s probably going to carry more weight than somebody who’s a paid official from the school sitting there promoting the college.”
Student ambassador Mason Gortney said he attends CACC because he was part of its dual enrollment program. He joined the student ambassadors group to meet people.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Gortney said. “You get to talk to a lot of people, get to interact with everybody. You get to lead the tours. You get to show people around.”
Pritchard said all teachers and staff are recruiters for the school since they are a face for CACC. Students Kyle Nedervelt and Justin Stewart attend CACC because it’s close to where they live.
“All the teachers are helpful and they care about the students so it makes it much easier to learn when they can help you when you’re struggling with things,” Nedervelt said.
Non-traditional students have been out of school for a few years and are typically working, according to Pritchard. To reach out to non-traditional students, CACC uses employment centers, local chambers of commerce and their partnerships with local businesses and industries to recruit them.
“We advertise with all the different means that we have out there to try to attract non-traditional students,” Pritchard said. “Non-traditional students are a huge part of the future of colleges moving forward because the job market’s ever-changing. So we have a lot of students who have been in a job maybe somewhere for a long time.”
Electronics student Jim Morrione attends CACC as a former electrician but decided to attend the school to get more training and work in the area.
Pritchard said CACC’s recruitment is going well and the school recruits a broad area because it has locations in Alexander City, Childersburg, Talladega and Prattville.
Another contributing factor to recruitment is social media and posting what’s happening on campus in real time.
“We have the population here to grow all of our locations and we continue to be on the cutting edge with our programs,” Pritchard said.