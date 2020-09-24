Nearly 24% of adults in Alabama read at the lowest literacy level and more than half a million Alabamians between the ages of 16 and 74 don’t have a high school diploma or GED.
As a result, Central Alabama Community College interim president Jeff Lynn proclaimed Adult Education and Family Literacy Week for Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 to promote the work done in CACC’s adult education program.
“We’re trying to bring public awareness to what we do and the need for people to support us financially and with their time by becoming volunteers to help teach people to read,” adult education director Phyllis Kelley said. “This is an important week because literacy in America is not as high as people think it is.”
In the adult education program, classes encourage GED preparation, improve employability skills, reading skills, digital literacy and computer skills, soft skills, and financial skills as well as promote family literacy.
“Parents are the first teachers to their children so it’s important parents have strong reading and math skills to not only read with children but also model positive lifelong learning behaviors,” Kelley said.
To honor this week, adult education teachers are hosting a number of events to raise awareness and supply resources.
Teachers are hosting story time Zoom sessions with the children of their adult students and holding competitions with students to increase their skills.
“The student that earns the most digital literacy certificates this week will earn a prize and the student with the most active online class hours for this week will also be awarded a prize,” Kelley said.
Kelley and her staff will be visiting public libraries in the area and offering informational packets about adult education provides, so people have a reference for the programs.
“This is the first year we’ve gone out to actively participate (in this week),” Kelley said. “We were gonna do it big until COVID hit so we needed to be inventive with how we reach out. We look at acknowledge this week in bigger and better ways every year.”
According to Kelley, individuals who don’t complete high school are more likely to suffer from poverty and poor health and are more likely to commit a crime. She added 75% of individuals incarcerated across the nation do not have high school diplomas and/or have very low literacy levels.
“This week highlights the work we do in adult education,” Kelley said.
CACC’s adult education program partners with ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation, to provide invaluable training for CACC teachers at no cost.
“We will reach out on social media — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — to recognize adult education,” Kelley said.
These posts will also inform on how the college works to provide instruction ranging from basic literacy and numeracy to English for Speakers of Other Languages, civics education classes and high school diplomas.
According to ProLiteracy’s website, literacy issues can be linked to family life, poverty, healthcare costs, unemployment and workforce issues, the correctional system and government funding.
Lynn’s proclamation said, “the need for highly literate citizens is growing as Alabama moves toward addressing the increasing needs of business and industry for a skilled workforce.”
This is in conjunction with Gov. Kay Ivey’s Strong, Start, Strong Finish initiative.