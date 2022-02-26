An anonymous benefactor has donated $200,000 to Central Alabama Community College and "expressed their admiration for what CACC has done for the communities and citizens they serve," according to an announcement from the college.
“To say I was surprised and overjoyed would be an understatement," CACC president Jeff Lynn said. "We have a great college, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish the past couple of years, especially with the hurdles we have all been faced with and the unknowns we’ve dealt with on a day-to-day basis. What an honor to receive such an overwhelmingly generous gift. I am so proud that our work in the communities is being noticed, and that someone was moved to the point they wanted to show their appreciation through this gift."
The donor asked the funds be used to help students in need, especially those in need of emergency assistance to complete their program. The funds may also assist single parents and older adults who are re-entering the workforce.
In recent months, CACC has announced several partnerships with business and industry, as well as expanded agreements with four-year colleges and universities to provide a smoother transition for transfer. The latest agreement with tech giant Intel will create an artificial intelligence (AI) program for workforce development.
“Our goal every day is to be better than the day before,” Lynn said. “We want to be on the cutting edge of technology and workforce development. This will give our students the opportunity to be successful in a global market. Receiving a donation of this size will go a long way in helping our students achieve their dreams. I am forever grateful they chose CACC."