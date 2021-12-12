Central Alabama Community College (CACC) was recently awarded $18,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation to support scholarships and student competition teams.
The Haas Foundation Education Division seeks to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for computer numerical control (CNC) machine technology and CNC machining-based engineering programs.
Up to $2,500 of the grant may be used toward the sponsorship of a competition highlighting the CNC/manufacturing program, such as SkillsUSA and SAE teams.
Scholarships will be awarded to students who are currently enrolled or will be enrolling in a CNC technologist training or CNC machining-based engineering program.
"We have an outstanding CNC/machining program here at CACC," CACC president Jeff Lynn said. "Pat Murphy and Scotty Carr do a tremendous job teaching and preparing our students. As with most technical fields, there is a high demand for qualified and skilled employees in machining. Our students have the opportunity to work and train on some of the most sophisticated equipment in the industry in our machine shop facilities. This prepares them to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation."
The scholarship funds may be used for tuition, books and small personal tools required by the program.
"I’ll echo what President Lynn said. We have outstanding faculty who want to make sure our students are successful," dean of workforce Michael Barnette said. "I want to thank the Haas Foundation for awarding us with this grant. This will help our students tremendously."