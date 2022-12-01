A local company made a generous donation this week.
SL Alabama pledged $1 million to Central Alabama Community College for workforce development projects, according to a press release published by the school Thursday.
According to CACC president Jeff Lynn, the funds will benefit the college’s Alexander City campus and will assist in accelerating the school’s advanced manufacturing education as well as training goals for manufacturing companies in the region.
“I am so appreciative of the generous donation from [SL Alabama] president [Kyungsoo] Koo and SL Alabama,” Lynn said in the press release. “SL Alabama understands how important a trained workforce is to their company, and we are excited to build on our strong partnership with them. We want to continue to be the largest economic engine in our region that we serve.”
According to the press release, CACC continues to grow and expand technical programs on the Alexander City campus, and the donation will help ensure that the college has the resources to educate and train an ever-changing workforce.
The donation follows the company's recent initiative in which SL Alabama plans to increase charitable donations to local organizations and programs in an effort to show their dedication to the local community.
SL Alabama began operations in Alexander City in 2005 and has always supported the local community, according to the company’s new president, Kyungsoo Koo. Koo feels like SL should do even more.
“For years, we’ve given to charitable organizations, like United Way, the Sun Festival, Wildcat football and many others,” SL Alabama president Kyungsoo Koo said in the press release.“But as we emerge from the pandemic, we believe now is a good time to make an even greater investment in the Alexander City community.”
SL Alabama recently announced increases in hourly wages across the board at the company’s Alexander City facility in addition to the manufacturer's community contributions.
According to company representatives, SL Alabama plans to donate over $1.6 million in the next 10 years to the Alexander City area, with CACC marking the first entity to benefit thus far.
Earlier this year, the manufacturing company found itself in an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for the alleged use of child labor in their Alexander City plant. The company was accused by the U.S. Department of Labor of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and subsequently made to pay $17,800 in fines for the violation. J.K. USA Staffing was also found in violation of child labor standards and made to pay $17,800.