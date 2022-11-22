Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is expanding scholarship opportunities for the school’s upcoming academic year.
According to Stephanie Miller, the school’sdirector of financial aid,the college has created six new scholarships for incoming students as the 2023-24 school year approaches.
“We redid our entire scholarship program for next year. In the past, we've had three basic scholarships, but we made a change so we have new scholarships,” Miller said.
Miller explained that the college generally offers scholarships annually between the months of October and February, and 2022 is no exception as scholarship applications are currently open until February 15.
“Our scholarship application for the next academic year is for the 2023-2024 year, which will start in the fall of 2023 and then spring of 2024,” Miller said.
In the past, however, the school previously awarded scholarships relating to academic excellence and career technical education, as well as an additional ambassador scholarship. CACC, however, has completely revamped the scholarship award process, Miller said.
According to Miller, the following six scholarships are now available: the Trojan Presidential Elite Scholarship, Trojan Excellence Scholarship, Trojan Ambassador Scholarship, the CACC High School Valedictorian Scholarship, the CACC Dual to Graduation Scholarship and the CACC ACT/SAT Scholarship.
Financial aid from the new scholarships range from $1,900 to $4,000 for one academic year, with the funds renewable for an additional year for some scholarships. A grade point average requirement is also attached to various scholarships.
Before requesting financial aid,eligible students must also complete bothadmission application and the2023-2024 FAFSA form as well asbe enrolled inone of college’s degree-seeking programs.
Interested students may apply for scholarships on the college'swebsite.
