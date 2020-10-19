Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is encouraging high school seniors to apply for admissions and scholarships as a part of Alabama College Application Week, which runs from Oct. 19 to 23.
While many participating universities in the statewide event will be waiving their application fees, CACC has no fees to waive. Instead, it is joining the state in placing emphasis on college this week.
“That’s one of the best things about applying to a two-year college is that there aren’t any application fees,” CACC public relations director Brett Pritchard said. “We are just encouraging students to get a head start on applying.”
For high school seniors getting started on their college applications, Pritchard’s advice is to diversify — don’t set your heart on one place.
“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” he said. “I encourage all seniors in our area to apply for (CACC) admissions and scholarships.”
Prospective students can apply for admission online at cacc.edu/admissions/apply and for scholarships at cacc.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.
As for campus tours, it is still not quite business as usual but CACC is adapting.
“Now COVID obviously has cut that back some, we can still do private tours for students and their families,” Pritchard said. “Hopefully in the spring we’ll be back to normal.”
The deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 1, 2021.