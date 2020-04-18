As teachers tackle the new method of distance learning, certain courses can be extra challenging to handle remotely. Central Alabama Community College precision machining/technical division chair Patrick Murphy said he has had to get very creative to keep students engaged and educated.
“We do a lot of videos,” Murphy said. “Our students are more hands-on type students, of course, so we try not to flood them with a lot of paperwork and book work.”
Instructors within the machine shop program have purchased GoPro cameras to record videos explaining the process of what the students would be doing in the shop.
“We’re not allow back in the class either, so that’s making it even more difficult,” Murphy said. “We’re having to use YouTube a lot since it’s a free resource and finding videos that relate to the process or skill they would be learning.”
The videos show the exact machines the students would be running in the shop.
A lot of instructors do the theory side of classes online already, so some videos were already made and ready to use.
“We’ve been doing that the last couple semesters,” Murphy said. “If you have 20 students, you never have 20 show up. If you teach a process and someone isn’t there, we’ve developed videos of us in the classroom to put online and they can go back and pull it up to look at.”
A portion of classes within Murphy’s department also involves computer numerical control use, which is computer programming on equipment.
“I reached out to a company and they offered to provide 48 seats on their software for free,” Murphy said. “It’s a video tutorial where it breaks down each and every step of the process of writing those programs — an automated video to watch it being done.”
Murphy said the books are nearly $80 each so for the company to donate them to 48 students is a big deal.
Another aspect to virtual learning is video conferencing and Murphy feels it’s important to keep it informal.
“We’re trying to make meetings as informal as possible,” Murphy said. “Whether I’m doing videos from my makeshift office at the house to sitting in the boat, the students seem to enjoy keeping it low key.”
Murphy is keeping lessons simple as well since the hands-on learning isn’t possible at this time.
“I decided to not do everything but the basic stuff you have to know before going on to the next level,” Murphy said. “You can’t replace the lab component but the best thing we can do under the cards we’ve been dealt — same machinery, showing videos on the process of that piece — at least they’re getting to see it being done and are familiar with it.
CACC chemistry instructor Jeremy Carr agreed teaching outside the classroom has been a challenge.
“Just like everyone, day-to-day life is different than the norm,” Carr said. “I used to work with students in lab and classroom. Now, I video chat with them while sharing our family office with my wife who is in a full-time online graduate program. We, along with my in-laws are taking turns balancing work and grad school with home schooling, arts and crafts and piano lessons.”
Carr said his own kids are struggling because they miss their teachers and friends.
“The new normal definitely allows me to empathize with my students, many of whom have the same responsibilities,” Carr said. “In a way, I believe this situation has improved my relationships with my students. We all bond when our human or fur children bust into the room in the middle of class.”
Although virtual learning can be a challenge, Carr said it adds a positive level of interaction that wasn’t very strong in the traditional classroom setting.
“Plus I have had amazing support from my fellow faculty and administrators at CACC,” Carr said.