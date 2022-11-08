For the first time, Central Alabama Community College is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Week.
CACC held their first event for the week at the Alexander City campus on Nov. 7 in the Betty Graham Carol Technology Center. Students and veterans were invited to come to the campus from 8 to 10 a.m. for refreshments and conversation.
Stephanie Miller, director of financial aid at CACC, was the coordinator of the event and she said it was really about thanking veterans for their service.
“I believe it was very important to show our appreciation to the veterans in our community, and our students,” Miller said. “With the various campuses, we have veterans coming in and out of our offices… and we just felt that it was very important to show our appreciation to the veterans, and even if their families had wanted to attend, they could have come as well.”
For the event, guests would sign-in at the welcome table, put on a name badge and be given a CACC cup filled with candy as a thank you. They were then invited in for donuts, snacks and coffee. For this first event, they had about six different veterans come by.
Miller said one was Ronald Jordan who served in the army during Vietnam. Another was Officer Scott Wright with Alexander City Police who served in the Army and also Lt. Randy Walters who served in the Air Force.
Lt. Walters said he joined the Air Force at 19 and served as a security policeman.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“I served in the military — started in 1980. I got out in 1990. I served in the Republic of the Philippines,” he said. “I served in Kunsan Air Force Base in Korea, not during the Korean War, but I served there. I served at Lackland Air Force Base as a training instructor for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps for law enforcement and I did that until I separated from the military in 1990.”
After that, he joined the Alexander City Police Department. Walters has served with the police department for the past 32 years and has been lieutenant for about 20 years.
CACC is hosting their veterans appreciation event at multiple locations including Childersburg on Nov. 8, Prattville on Nov. 9 and Talladega on Nov. 10.
Miller said she hopes to expand the event next year with getting the word out to more Veteran organizations, but in the meantime CACC is always happy to serve the Veteran population.
“If you have a family member, or if you are a veteran, we do work with students to get their veterans benefits to use them here at CACC for our programs that are eligible,” Miller said.