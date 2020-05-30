Last week, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Isaac Stubbs, a recent graduate of Wetumpka and a dual enrollment student at Central Alabama Community College, was one of only three recognized from the state of Alabama.
“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” DeVos said. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”
Stubbs began the dual enrollment program at CACC in the 11th grade in which he took English, history and robotics at Elmore County Technical Center.
“Being a student in the dual enrollment program has really helped me learn how to be a college student,” Stubbs said. “The structure of the classes teaches you how to study and prioritize your time.”
Stubbs enrolled in three more classes during his senior year.
“I enjoyed the program so much that I took English, government and economics this year,” Stubbs said. “All of my teachers have been great and I encourage those students who are thinking about taking dual enrollment classes to try it.”
Stubbs was slated to join the other recipients in Washington D.C. in a few weeks to receive his medallion and certificate, but unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was canceled.
Stubbs has big plans beginning in a few weeks. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Stubbs will embark on a two-year mission.
“I have a two-year mission trip to Ukraine scheduled to begin in August,” Stubbs said. “My mission is the entire eastern side of Ukraine and I will move to a new location about every six weeks or so.”
When Stubbs returns to the states he plans to attend Brigham Young University and pursue a double major in neuroscience and computer science.
“I have always been interested in neuroscience, but recently I’ve become very interested in computer science as well,” Stubbs said. “I can attribute some of that to the robotics class I took. I think both of these fields match up well together with all of the advancements in technology.”
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,300 candidates qualified for the 2020 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ competition.
As directed by executive order of the president, the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.