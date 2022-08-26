Central Alabama Community College announced a healthcare partnership Monday, August 22, that will train Alabama’s future frontline medical workers. 14 nursing students will serve at hospitals and healthcare organizations across the state as part of a new educational program.
CACC president Jeff Lynn praised the partnership, explaining that the collaboration will address workforce gaps in both Alexander City and throughout the state.
“This is the tip of the iceberg for our students, companies and our college. Our students will get employed, educated and have a job, It is going to probably be 100 percent placement,” Lynn said.
Josh Laney, the program’s state partner, further delved into the program’s impact. Laney serves as the director for the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, and added that the initiative will aid an ongoing nationwide nursing shortage.
“Students and employees coming [from this program] will help health care, education, and all the workforce shortages we have,” Laney said. “I hope and believe this program can help solve or at least reduce that in Alabama.”
According to Laney, the U.S. nursing occupation is grappling with a 35-percent shortage in workers nationwide.
Bobby Stephenson with Rehab Select attested to the shortage, explaining that the issue dates back as far as 2019, but that the pandemic exacerbated the crisis.
“Even before COVID, We could see that nurse staffing was struggling. With COVID hitting the healthcare industry very tough, this is something that is great, and I want to thank each and every one of you [students] for signing up.”
Laney noted the college’s partnership as unique, with CACC launching the only nursing apprenticeship program in the United States.
“This does not exist anywhere else in the country, and is really something where Alabama is leading the nation,” he said. “We have other states regularly wanting to know how it is going, and so I just wanted to point that out for you guys and ladies who will be the first to experience this opportunity.”
Students will join frontline healthcare workers in the weeks ahead, with the program training both future registered and licensed nurses. Among the healthcare providers participating in the initiative include Coosa Valley Medical, Grandview Medical Center, Rehab Select, and Prime Management.
