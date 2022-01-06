Central Alabama Community College (CACC) joined companies Merck, Southern Research and Oakwood Chemical in sponsoring the Southeast Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS) in November.
The conference reignited face-to-face, scholarly discussions about chemistry largely absent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CACC’s contribution specifically helped facilitate the symposium "Classroom Chemistry: Innovations in Practice," organized by CACC chemistry instructor Dr. Jeremy M. Carr, on recent advances in teaching and learning.
"We invited chemistry teachers from as far away as University of California at Riverside and Cégep André-Laurendeau in Canada to share their current chemical education research," Carr said. "Closer to home, we also invited speakers from The University of Mississippi. CACC's sponsorship helped defray travel costs for guest speakers."
The classroom chemistry symposium abstracts spanned a wide array of hot topics in chemical education, including advances in adaptive learning technologies, successes in flipped classrooms, new laboratory experiments and up-and-coming computational techniques.
"At one point in the symposium, we had so many people in the room that we literally ran out of seating," Carr said. "Attendees were standing through presentations, wanting to hear about some of the more recent advances in chemical education. I think this is a topic that’s important to a lot of scientists, and I’m ecstatic that it went over so well."
Attendees' reviews were also positive.
"The classroom chemistry symposium was a great event — it was terrific to reconnect with other faculty again, and it was energizing to see so many great ideas in practice," Murray State University chemistry professor and textbook author Dr. Kevin Revell said. "I came away with several important insights that will potentially impact my own classroom instruction."
Dr. Jack Eichler, chemistry professor from University of California at Riverside, called it "one of the most useful and rewarding sessions I have attended."
The event also provided ample opportunity to discuss future collaborations, including future research projects and grants exploration. One idea was the creation of a STEM teacher institute, similar to the National Science Foundation-funded Chemistry Collaborations Workshops and Communities of Scholars (CCWCS) retreats. Carr said he and other attendees were looking into developing such opportunities.
"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Carr here at Central Alabama," CACC president Jeff Lynn said. "He is a phenomenal instructor, but he is more than just an instructor. Dr. Carr is a strong leader who continues to build partnerships with us and other institutions."