Friday, Central Alabama Community College announced it would continue alternative and online instruction through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
It will also move its traditional commencement ceremony to Dec. 17, according to a release, because of the restrictions placed on large gatherings by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The release stated CACC president Dr. Susan Burrow said she encouraged students “to continue with remote class engagement, follow web postings, continue information exchanges with faculty and staff and frequently follow social media outlets for further information. We are here to support the completion of spring term.”
CACC will also offer summer courses, which will be open for registration April 6. Online course options will be available and in-person courses if circumstances allow. A decision regarding that will come at a later date.
Currently enrolled students may contact their assigned advisers for assistance on registering for summer courses and new students can call 256-794-394 for assistance. Online applications are still available at www.cacc.edu or email the office of enrollment services at enrollment_services@cacc.edu.
All CACC locations are closed to public gatherings at this time and outdoor recreation space on the campus is closed until April 17.
Although many will be disappointed about the postponement of graduation, Burrow said it was the best decision for the health of students.
“The important thing at this point are for (students) to stay safe, healthy and committed to completing the spring term,” Burrow said. “We are here for (students) and care about (them) and (their) success. Events do not determine our outcomes; it is our reaction or the way we manage events that defines who we are and our ultimate success.”