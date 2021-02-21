A Tuesday evening Junior Leadership Lake Martin (JrLLM) meeting resulted in a new collaboration with Central Alabama Community College intended to provide educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to all Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools students. Under the partnership, Junior Leadership Lake Martin would receive and disperse any grant funding received to fund STEM programming.
“Over the past few years, we’ve noticed that many students are fearful of studying math and science,” project lead and chemistry instructor Jeremy Carr said. “The JrLLM-CACC collaboration will help us obtain resources needed to create activities for students to safely explore and encourage careers in the STEM fields.”
In December, Carr and Lynn began meeting with the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance (LMEDA), superintendents Keith Lankford and Raymond Porter, and county commissioner T.C. Coley, Carr said.
“Everyone recognized the need for more STEM opportunities in Tallapoosa County," he said.
These meetings led the LMEDA to help CACC find a non-profit partner. The natural fit was JrLLM, Carr said. After contacting them, JrLLM was excited about the proposal and what the possibilities would be for the students of Tallapoosa County.
“The board of directors for JrLLM is excited to partner with CACC to pursue these grant opportunities in hopes of encouraging more students to participate in STEM-related
courses,” JrLLM Board of Directors president Mark Knight said. “The board feels that this is an extension of our efforts in providing opportunities for the students as we have for the previous 13 years. A partnership with CACC falls right in line with our mission, and the board is very excited about the future for the students of the Lake Martin area."
The agreement specifically mentions creating a STEM camp experience.
“We hope to have middle and high school-aged students from Tallapoosa County come spend a week at CACC over the summer and learn about exciting STEM fields like rocketry, aviation, and agriculture,” Carr said. “The best part is that grant funds would cover their tuition and fees.”
The agreement also intends to seek funds to establish STEM scholarships for students from Tallapoosa County and Alexander City schools. These scholarships would allow students to dual enroll in STEM courses at CACC.
Newly appointed CACC president Jeff Lynn says this is only the beginning of great things for local youth and CACC.
“We are excited about our MOU with JrLLM board,” Lynn said. “This partnership will allow us to grow activities for our youth and provide them with fun, educational experiences in the STEM fields. I want to send many thanks to the board for entering into this agreement with CACC. We have wonderful communities throughout our service area, and we want to be the leader in providing top tier educational services for them.”