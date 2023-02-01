Central Alabama Community College recently welcomed new officers to the college’s campus police department.
CACC president Jeff Lynn has hired two full-time officers, Sabrina Osborne and Luis Mejia, to serve with the CACC Police Department.
Lynn described the hirings as continued investment in the safety and security of CACC students and employees.
“We are very excited to have officers Osborne and Mejia here at CACC,” Lynn said. “Safety and security of our students and employees is top priority for me. Hiring certified, experienced law enforcement officers under the leadership of Chief [Mario] Hodge gives us the opportunity to provide a safe learning and working environment for everyone.”
In May 2022, Hodge was hired as Chief of Police for the newly established campus police department. Osborne and Mejia have now joined Chief Hodge as officers for CACC.
Osborne has 18 years in law enforcement with the Alexander City Police Department. She
served as a detective since 2013 and has supervised the detective division the past five years. She also managed investigations, coordinated training and had multiple years of experience with burglaries, robberies, assault, fraud, and evidence collection.
Mejia began in law enforcement in 1997 and has a vast array of experience around the world.
He has recently served as an officer for the City of Lincoln since 2015. Prior to that he served in Sylacauga and Childersburg and overseas for 20 plus years with the US Army National Guard as a member of the military, administered police training in Baghdad, Iraq, and served as a member of the US Embassy Emergency Action Team in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Hodge said Osborne and Mejia possess an invaluable amount of experience and are welcomed additions to his police department and CACC.
“It is rare to be able to hire officers with their abilities and experience,” Hodge said. “I am thankful for the support I have and continue to receive from my managers in, not only building a police department, but creating one that is staffed with highly trained and very skilled officers capable of handling any situation.”
