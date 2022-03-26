The corridors of Radney Elementary are brimming with pride as one of their own will compete Saturday in the state spelling bee at UAB.
Sixth grader Riley Carlton spelled “corridor” to win the school’s spelling bee and classmates have hung posters along the halls to support Cartlon. The moment the announcer called the word “corridor” in the final round of the school’s spelling bee, Carlton knew he was the winner before he ever responded.
“I knew I could spell that word because of the number of times I studied that word,” Carlton said. “You could see me smile when they called the word out because I had studied it so much. I knew that word.”
Carlton said he didn’t study much going into the school’s bee but has spent time practicing and studying since.
“Maybe a few days after the school spelling bee we started to study and practice,” Carlton said. “We try to as much as we can but I do have soccer practice. I can’t practice as much as I need to.”
Spelling practice is with Carlton’s mother Amy. Words are called and called and Riley spells and spells. Riley has started to develop a system for responding to the announcer calling words to make sure he fully understands what he needs to spell.
“A lot of times I have to ask for a definition because it could be ‘wear clothes’ or ‘where are you,’” Carlton said. “There can be different meanings to words. I try to remember what I studied and see which word it will be. I will ask for a definition just to make sure I’m clear.”
“Where” and “wear” can get confusing despite being easy words to spell. Spell the wrong word and Cartlon is out of the competition.
“Homophones, they sound the same but they are different so you have to ask for a definition or sentence so I’ll know which case they are talking about,” Carlton said. “English is a bad language because it has all the languages in it.”
Along the way Carlton has discovered some words are easy despite how long they might be.
“Invigorating is an easy word because you can sound it out but some you can’t sound out,” Carlton said. “There are a lot of short words that are difficult, because they sound like something when they are not. An ‘a’ may sound like a ‘u’ sometimes and an ‘o’ may sound like an ‘a’ sometimes. You never know what it's going to sound like.”
Carlton’s classmates are supporting him too.
“I got a poster,” Carlton said. “They surprised me with it [Thursday]. They had been working on it for the past several days. It’s got like ‘Good Luck Riley.’ Everyone signed it. Some fifth grade classes even gave me sheets of paper wishing me luck.”
Carlton just hopes to live up to his classmates' expectations.
“I’m looking forward to winning,” Carlton said. “I don’t want to be bragging or anything. I don’t think I’m going to win because my practicing has gone downhill. I don’t expect to win but I want to try my best. So I can say to my class I tried my best. I don’t want to let them down. I want to win but I at least want to try my best.”
If Carlton wins at UAB Saturday he will compete in May in Washington D.C. in a spelling broadcast on ESPN.
When Carlton isn’t spelling words, he is like most fifth and sixth graders with a favorite meal served at school.
“Probably pizza,” Carlton said. “Yea, pizza.”
And a least favorite meal.
“Everything else,” Carlton said. “Maybe expect chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes, but yea, pretty much everything else. Picky, yes that’s the word.”
Carlton likes his steak from Outback when not eating in the school lunchroom.
Carlton likes video games like Fortnite and has a favorite subject in school.
“Definitely not math, that's for sure,” Carlton said. “Probably science or social studies, then technology. I love technology.”
Carlton has played sports and of course has a favorite — football.
“I’ve usually not liked sports,” Carlton said. “Recently, I sorta like sports more because I started watching it. I enjoy it. I even have a football jersey I’m wearing right now of my favorite football player — Chris McCaffrey.
“I don’t really like baseball. I like soccer. I’m not that good at it. I usually play defense or midfield. At football, I’m not good at catching far passes, but I can catch short passes. If I’m anything I probably need to be like a tight end. If I played basketball because I know I probably won’t because I need to grow taller. I’m only 4’ 9” in sixth grade. I need to increase in size and work on my jumping.”
Carlton’s favorite YouTuber fits in with his love of Fortnite — “Ssundae.”
Carlton has a younger sister Dakota that he “tolerates.”
“I both play and ignore her — leaning more to the ignore,” Carlton said. “She don’t stop bugging me. She will say like, ‘Can we play?’ I will say, ‘In a minute.’ She will come back a minute later, I will say if she, ‘If you don’t stop bugging me the answer will be no.’ She will come back again and I will be like ‘NOOOOOO!’”
When Carlton figures out his sister will always be one of his biggest supporters Carlton will have his career mapped out. But for now it could be anything.
“I have always wanted a job when I grow up in technology,” Carlton said. “I don’t want to be in accounting. Accountants have to work for the government. I want to be maybe a radio broadcaster. Maybe a famous YouTuber or play sports so I can get money doing something fun.”