Wasteful consumption is all too easy in an era of cheap, on-demand abundance.
Several months into a global supply-chain crisis, however, there are some things more easily scrounged than purchased (and fulfilled by container ship). As such, a new Facebook group, "Buy Nothing Alexander City, Alabama," is well-timed.
"Buy Nothing" began with two women in Bainbridge Island, Washington in 2013, according to a website devoted to the movement, but has since spread to over 6,000 communities and has gained new relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Still more communities, like the Alexander City Facebook group, exist outside of the Buy Nothing network's free app.
The one unifying guideline is that everything be free — no sales and no bartering. Otherwise, participants coordinate their own meeting places and hand-offs on an ad-hoc basis. Recent offerings on the Bainbridge Island group include an unopened bottle of artificially flavored syrup, off-season raspberry bushes, a string of chili pepper lights and an overgrown banzai tree.
Dianne Khan, a local restaurant owner who created the Alexander City group in October, said she got the idea from a friend of hers who belongs to a buy-nothing group in New York.
"I was like 'wait a minute, that seems like a great idea,"' she said. "So, I started one here. A lot of people have stuff they don't have use for. A lot of people could use it."
The first thing she posted — a quote, "Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give" — was flagged by Facebook, without explanation, for "violating our Community Standards." Since that false start, however, the public group has grown to nearly 100 members.
Now Khan is hoping to get more exchanges going by setting the first example, inviting anyone to stop by her restaurant Carib Kitchen this Saturday at 9 a.m. to sift through a pile of women's, boys' and girls' clothing, shoes and kitchenware (limited to five items a person).
Despite its name, the Buy Nothing movement does not necessitate buying absolutely nothing —according to its website, the project exists "for the sole purpose of building community" out of local resourcefulness.
For Khan, the goal is to get enough momentum going with the group to make a meaningful impact on reducing locals' consumption. But it's also a discreet way to accept help, for those who cannot afford to spend.
"Some people can't afford to shop at thrift stores," Khan said. "And also, Christmas is coming."
The Alexander City Board of Education is "very, very close" to securing a location for a Benjamin Russell High School campus at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, all but ensuring the abandonment of a new school on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and State Highway 63.