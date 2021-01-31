Gambling, prisons, medical marijuana and the pandemic will dominate a busy legislative session this year.
The Alabama Legislature will hold its first session Tuesday after a shortened session last year.
“It is going to be a hectic session,” Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said. “In addition to the usual bills we have to make decisions on, we had a 2020 session that was shortened by COVID-19 and will have many 2020 bills also.”
To help with congestion of the session, legislators have already been meeting trying to figure out just how to handle the task and holding budget hearings.
“Gambling is going to be a big deal,” Oliver said. “That is something I know senate speaker pro tem Del Marsh decided to make his project.”
Gov. Kay Ivey created the Study Group on Gambling Policy. Its 872-page report was presented to lawmakers last month with five options.
• Do nothing
• Prohibit gambling but incorporate an authority
• Allow a lottery but nothing else
• Allowed expanded gambling in type, venue and location
• Full gambling with Class 3 operations, lottery
The study said a lottery is estimated to provide the state between $200 and $300 million per year. Casino gaming revenue is estimated to be between $300 and $400 million per year. Sports betting would add another $10 million per year in revenue.
The report includes reports on potential harm to various groups in the state including children and the poor.
The panel and its report provides lots of information but it didn’t include one important item.
“The panel did not come to any conclusions about how the money should be used,” Oliver said. “More than half the states use it for public education. There are only two states who have the trust fund for education. Therein lies another conundrum. It is easy to get people to vote for education but that is the most flush budget we have. Our general fund is where we need money.”
Oliver said the last lottery referendum was defeated in 1999.
“It was all for education and failed by a fairly small margin,” Oliver said. “The churches got after them and the anti-gambling folks got after them too.”
But before the legislature tackles anything, Oliver said the state must deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is already prefiled legislation that would protect businesses and other groups from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19,” Oliver said. “That will be a high priority. It is called a Safe Harbor Bill. It follows guidelines that come from the Centers for Disease Control CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health. What it means is if you did what you were supposed according to them, nobody is going to sue. But businesses and groups that fail to follow mandated protocols and take other precautions would not fall under the bill’s umbrella.
“It is not a get out of jail free card. If you are not doing something right, you would still end up in trouble. Those who tried and did their best to follow the guidelines, it gets them off the hook.”
The legislature must also deal with the diversion of funds many counties and municipalities were expecting as part of the legislation passed last year sharing funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Both the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) and the Alabama League of Municipalities (ALM) are encouraging state leaders to find the funds to replace those used to prop up the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
“For the past nine months, counties have operated knowing that any money eligible to be reimbursed had to be expended by Dec. 30,” ACCA executive director Sonny Brassfield said in a statement. “We knew that was the deadline to expend money. There was never a deadline for when counties had to request to be reimbursed. There are counties that made purchases to help with the protection of citizens and workers, purchases these counties simply couldn’t afford otherwise. Those purchases were made based on state emails saying ‘yes, that’s an eligible purchase.’
“My hope is that the state is going to find money to fulfill those requests and we’re optimistic that President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help with that county reimbursement. To do anything other than reimburse these county purchases, in my opinion, would send a really negative message to county governments. If the Legislature and the Governor do not prioritize county expenses with the state funding that might be coming, and if no federal funding earmarked for the state does come, then we’ve got to find another solution.”
ALM executive director Greg Cochran said the league plans to solicit help from both state and federal lawmakers to help in the pandemic recovery. To help encourage the state officials, the league has created a portal for municipalities to document COVID-19 related expenses.
“We are continuing to share information with the governor and legislators in case there is some CARES Act funding still available under the state control,” Cochran said.
But the league’s big efforts to help municipalities with pandemic funding will happen in Washington to start with.
“Our big effort is going to be pushing our congressional delegation to support some type of package in Washington that would put money aside for local governments,” Cochran said. “Right now under the Biden plan that is $1.9 trillion, there is $350 billion in that legislation for state and local governments for fulfilling shortfalls. We will support the components of that plan to support local governments because they are the foundation of our state’s economy. Without them being fulfilled in their financial needs, it is hard for them to provide services to their citizens.”
Oliver said there are conversations among legislature leadership to figure out a solution to cover expenses that should have been reimbursed under the CARES Act through the state..
The diversion was allowed through the original legislation and Oliver said future legislation should have the tactic removed.
“It was the chairman of the budget committees from both houses, speaker of each house and the governor that made the decision to divert the funds,” Oliver said. “It wasn’t the legislature as a whole. We had no voice nor were we consulted. We did write the legislation that said they could do it. In hindsight, we won’t do it again.”
Oliver said bills to roll back some of the emergency powers were in the works.
“The piece that mandated the closure of businesses, churches and schools, all that will be revisited this session,” Oliver said. “We didn’t know before, now we do.”
Wednesday’s Outlook will include a story looking at the medical marijuana package the legislature is considering and how the legislature might deal with state prisons.