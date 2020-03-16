With the concerns growing regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said Sunday to limit gatherings to 50 and under for eight weeks, Alexander City businesses and organizations are following suit.
Alexander City Schools and Tallapoosa County Schools are shut down until at least April 6 and many other local places are taking heed.
Main Street Alexander City is one of many local organizations that will be shutting its doors for the time being. It posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon its offices would be closed for at least two weeks.
“Just in light of everything that’s going on and the CDC recommendations, my executive board met and determined I could work from home,” Main Street executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We haven’t canceled any events at this time but we are closely monitoring all of that and just erring on the side of caution.
“I talked with our merchants and they’re each making that decision for themselves on whether they’re going to close or not. I don’t have any definite closings yet but I’ll be pushing that out as it happens.”
Like Main Street, The Outlook also announced it is closing its office until at least April 6, but the staff remains hard at work to be the community’s trusted source with the most updated and reliable information.
Several other closings have been announced, and The Outlook will update this list as more come in.
- City of Alexander City City Hall is highly encouraging residents to pay bills online or via the postal service until further notice.
- The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce announced it will be canceling Tuesday's Coffee & Connections as well as the first installment of Strands Sessions, which was scheduled for April 2.
- Sakura Bistro has temporarily closed its dine-in and walk-in to-go orders. According to a Facebook post, patrons can still order out and servers will bring food to vehicles.
- New Site’s senior center, recreational park and gym are closed until further notice. New Site Town Hall will remain open but asks residents call at 256-234-2049 and conduct business over the phone if possible.
- JR's Sports Bar & Grill will be delivery only beginning Tuesday morning until further notice; the inside of the restaurant will be closed.
- Alexander City Veterinary Clinic is still open, but will take most patients to a room without their owners. If there is heavy traffic, owners will be asked to remain in their vehicle.