This Sunday marks Mother’s Day, and here are a few places around Alexander City that have specials just for mom.
Half Moon Market and Interiors
Through Saturday, Half Moon will have a 25% sale off any given purchase in celebration of moms. Specializing in home decor, Half Moon also has items such as jewelry, apparel and gift items. Half Moon is part of Alexander City’s Downtown in The Square off of Calhoun Street.
Plasma by Pita
Another store within The Square also has some Mother’s Day specials. Plasma by Pita offers permanent make up and plasma pen treatments. Now through Sunday, they are offering 20% off gift certificates. The gift certificates can be used for any service.
Downtown Girl
Downtown Girl has Mother’s Day themed gift certificates to celebrate moms. The gift certificate says “Happy Mother’s Day! To Mama, Love__.” Downtown Girl also sells women’s apparel, jewelry and gift items right off Alexander City’s Main Street.
Catherine's Market
Catherine’s Market is selling Mother’s Day themed wine bottles. The wine labels have sayings such as “Love that you’re my mom” and “Mom, you were right about everything.” They also have weekly specials on flat iron steaks, frozen baby back ribs and raw gulf shrimp.
Sweet Gaga’s Bakery
Sweet Gaga’s Bakery was selling Mother’s Day-themed cakes and treats all-day Friday. They had 6-inch cake for $29, 8-inch cake for $49, cookie cakes for $15, assorted cookie boxes for $15 and a mom cookie box with three cookies that spell out M-O-M for $6.
