Just because the world is experiencing a pandemic doesn’t mean everything stops.
Alexander City officials are protecting city employees through split shifts while also conducting business and completing projects that started before the coronavirus gripped the world. One of those projects already well underway is the municipal complex.
“We are still making good progress with it,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “Contractors are still on target to be finished by October.”
Spraggins said city employees are working on a plan to move into the building as most are altering work habits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our team is working remotely to plan the move,” Spraggins said. “We won’t be able to just move over a weekend. It will take a lot of planning and work to move 200 employees.”
While renovations are happening at the municipal complex at the former Russell Sales Office, Spraggins said city leaders are trying to decide what to do with the buildings currently housing the police department and employees in city hall.
“We have employed architects to evaluate both buildings,” Spraggins said. “We have them looking for things like asbestos and other issues. They are evaluating what it will take to bring each building up to code and (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.”
Spraggins said the decision to employ architects in the process is to give the best possible information to the city council to make a decision on what to do with the facilities after the city occupies the municipal complex.
“There is a lot of speculation out there about what we are going to do,” Spraggins said. “Many say the police department should be demolished. It might be the best decision but we want the information to make that decision.”
Spraggins said leaders will ask the community for ideas of what to do with the buildings if it is deemed feasible to keep them.
Spraggins said 16 of the city’s more than 300 employees have been affected by COVID-19.
“Knock on wood we haven’t had anyone to get it,” Spraggins said. “It is surprising to me. We have had 16 employees who have quarantined at some point in this because a spouse or family member was being tested. Five of the 16 were tested and came back negative.”
Spraggins said only two of the 16 employees are still out of work and the split shifts will continue until at least the end of the month.
Spraggins said the city council is seeking applications for city school board members. He said one is for a three-year term to finish the term of Dorothea Walker after her death Sunday and the other is for five years as Michael Ransaw’s term expires. Spraggins said Ransaw has said he would serve again if selected.
Spraggins said applications are available on the city’s website and must be in by May 8. He said interviews will be conducted over video conference the next week and the council will make a decision May 18 as the terms start June 1.
Spraggins said the position is highly important to the community.
“It’s a lot of big decisions to make,” Spraggins said. “We need very qualified people with experience to serve.”
Spraggins said many are seeing notices about testing in the water department. He said a technicality forced the notices whose wording was decided by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management but there is nothing to worry about with the city’s water.
“It comes across as negative, but it’s not,” Spraggins said. “Our water is still very good. We are required to pull samples on a specific date every quarter and we pulled the sample two days early.”
Spraggins said the sample was pulled Friday, March 29, 2019.
Spraggins said the community has done a good job at staying away from each other during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are doing a good job,” Spraggins said. “We need to continue. We have to continue social distancing, washing our hands and staying home.”
The Alexander City City Council meeting scheduled for Monday has been postponed to May 4.