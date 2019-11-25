Trucks and asphalt still left the Gary Ingram Grading & Paving asphalt plant Monday morning even though there was a weekend fire that destroyed equipment.
Gary Ingram Grading & Paving crews may have been slowed but were not out of action Monday morning, according to the company’s safety director Jeff Harte.
“We are still in business,” Harte said. “We are still making asphalt. As a matter of fact we have a crew out (Monday) on the River Bridge project.”
Harte wanted to compliment first responders who answered the call to the Eagle Creek operation.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the first responders out here Friday night,” Harte said.
A call was made to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department dispatch about 10 p.m. Friday reporting a fire. Firefighters from Eagle Creek, Jacksons Gap, Buttston and Dadeville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene and deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department helped with traffic control.
In the end four tri-axle dump trucks and three pickup trucks were damaged. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene Monday to try to determine what happened.
Harte said the company suffered a setback but will make it.
“Anytime you lose equipment, it’s not a positive,” Harte said. “We are making adjustments to make it work and the guys are still getting paid because they are able to work.”
Harte said the time of year will help with the lost equipment.
“It’s a little easier given the time of year,” Harte said. “We don’t pave as much with the cooler temperatures.”