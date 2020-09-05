Business blossoms in downtown Alexander City

Small business is thriving in downtown Alexander City.
While some restaurants and shops have closed in the last year — fortunately, none as a result of COVID-19 — the spots are being easily and quickly filled with new entrepreneurial spirit.
“It’s great to see our business owners continue to stay afloat and even better to see people choose downtown Alex City as their preferred place to open a business,” Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “With so much uncertainty, it’s a great reminder of the supportive, welcoming community we live in.”
There are now only three vacant buildings available for restaurant or retail shops downtown. Jeffcoat has spoken to some interested parties and hopes they also fill up quickly. With three businesses opening or expanding and another couple in the works, positive things are in the works for downtown Alex City.
Alex City Nutrition
Mike Ledford has been visiting Lake Martin for roughly 20 years as his good friends live in the area. While he currently lives in Madison, Mississippi, Ledford fell in love with Lake Martin and always said he wanted to retire in Alex City.
Ledford plans to open Alex City Nutrition on Broad Street in the building where Lake Martin Pizza Co. was once located.
“We’re really excited,” Ledford said. “We’ve gotten a lot of support since I first announced it. Facebook has just blown up; it’s kind of done it on its own.”
Alex City Nutrition is a nutrition club selling Herbal Life products, which are healthy, plant-based shakes, teas and meal replacements.
“When you come in we help you try to eat better, learn how to lose a few pounds and offer a healthy shake or tea,” Ledford said. “I saw Alex City probably had a need and I’ve been wanting to move closer to the lake for a long time now so it all kind of fell together.”
Ledford is a fan of Alexander City now that he’s had the opportunity to spend more time here.
“I came to the lake for probably four years before I even knew Alex City besides (Highway) 280,” Ledford said. “But I wanted to join the team and be a part of the community.”
Ledford said this area reminds him of his hometown outside of Madison where the younger generation has returned home to keep the town flourishing.
After 15 years in corporate America, Ledford got laid off when the pandemic hit but felt this was his motivation to finally pursue becoming a business owner.
“I think it’s a blessing,” he said. “I’d been kicking around the idea of going into business for myself. I’ve been a silent partner but never took the punch. I always had that safety net, so I just finally decided I had enough.”
If all goes as planned, Ledford hopes to be up and running by mid-November. Once Lake Martin Pizza Co.’s contract ends, he thinks it will only take a few weeks to get his facility set up and a staff trained.
“I’ll probably start out with hours from 6 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) or maybe 6 to 6, depending on the need,” Ledford said.
He’d like to open as early as possible to catch teachers and hospital workers who often have earlier shifts.
“Alex City has made it so welcoming to come in,” Ledford said. “I probably wouldn’t have thought to go anywhere else.”
Lake Martin Wedding & Event Rentals
Alex City resident April Gamble is no stranger to the area or owning a business but is making the move to downtown to be a part of the growing activity.
Gamble has operated an event and wedding rental business out of Studio 280 on Highway 280 for the last five years after going into business for herself as a decorator and event planner.
“I wanted to be closer to downtown, just so I could feel more a part of everything,” Gamble said. “I always felt out there by myself. Now I’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on on Main Street and be involved.”
Lake Martin Wedding & Event Rentals is set to open in what used to be the Country Financial building at the corner of Main Street and Gamble hopes to open the doors by Oct. 1.
“I’ve already started packing everything up and moving to the new place,” she said. “I am excited to be closer to other businesses.”
While she said business was not suffering at her previous location, Gamble is looking forward to being near increased foot traffic.
Her business offers rentals, decorating, planning, flowers, balloons — anything needed for a special occasion. The only difference is she will not have her own venue to offer anymore as she did at Studio 280.
“I offer everything you need to do a wedding or an event,” Gamble said. “I’ve probably been doing it off and on for the past 15 years but actually had my own business for five.”
Gamble always enjoyed decorating and finally decided it was time to make a career out of it.
“To be honest, when I opened the studio it was to teach dance,” Gamble said. “I started letting people rent it out and I would decorate it for them. Then people started asking about weddings and it kind of grew. I never expected it be to as big as it is now.”
Taqueria Avita
Lina Rajos Moreno loves cooking and loves even more feeding people in the community. As owner of Taqueria Avita, Moreno incorporates her authentic Mexican cuisine into downtown’s mix of unique offerings.
Taqueria Avita, located on Broad Street, is currently undergoing an expansion to provide additional seating, a modified menu and the service of beer and possibly liquor.
“A lot of workers come in the afternoon and want to be able to have a beer with their meal,” Moreno said. “This will provide more room and the menu will change a little.”
Already constructed is a new ramp inside the current building to provide a handicapped-accessible entrance into the addition.
“One side will remain more family-friendly and the other will serve alcohol,” Moreno said.
The add-on has its own entrance as well, so customers will be able to enter from either side. The kitchen will service both but customers will have a dedicated staff and the convenience of paying on each respective side.
“We were told (the construction) would be done Sept. 1 to open but found out the roof was leaking so that has to be fixed first,” Moreno said.
The ultimate goal is to open early for breakfast and then lunch; close for a little while; and open again in the evening for dinner and bar service.
“We will have to see how it goes to make that determination,” Moreno said.
Aside from the growth, Moreno wants to encourage customers to expand their orders and try different things. Everything is served fresh and made from scratch, so if she has the food available, Moreno is happy to accommodate.
“A lot of people don’t know the whole menu, so I invite people to come and try new things,” Moreno said. “I am willing to make just about anything for people if I have it; you just have to ask. The possibilities are endless.”
During the pandemic, business slowed for Moreno as it has across the board, and the older crowd that use to frequent the restaurant became more fearful of coming out.
Taqueria Avita went to takeout only for a while but Moreno said business is starting to pick back up. She hopes the added space and offerings will add to the success of the location.
A new business is in the works for the previous building that occupied Oh La La but the proposal has not officially been announced yet. Interior renovations are underway and residents can expect a façade facelift in the coming weeks.
“I’m so excited for the future of our downtown,” Jeffcoat said. “We have some really neat things coming for Alex City.”
Editor’s Note: Lina Moreno’s interview was translated from Spanish by Hugo Perez so context could possibly differ.