After a four-year hiatus, the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Business After Hours event.
Vivian Autry and Trey Foshee, two of the chamber’s board members, are working together to coordinate the first After Hours back on March 28. Autry said events like Business After Hours are a standard practice for most chambers, but due to the pandemic it hasn’t been a part of the community for a while.
“We just want our members to come by on their way home from work and it's a great way to network,” Autry said. “We'll have some finger foods, but it's really a way for them to meet different people in the community as well as different businesses.”
Autry said Business After Hours is what first got her involved with the chamber when she went in 2019. Now, she is the chairperson of the new events committee.
One of the things she first did as chair was go around the room asking committee members what events they had gone to in the past hosted by other chambers. Autry said most of their responses were Business After Hours or meet-and-greet type events.
The five people in that room decided they were going to restart Business After Hours.
“Just based on the feedback that we're getting from social media when we posted it, it's a good thing,” Autry said. “We've had like 3,400 views. We've had tons of people asking questions, and we had people reach out and saying ‘Hey, I want to be a sponsor; I want to do the next one.’”
Autry said she is expecting around 100 people based on the response on social media, but she’s hoping for closer to 150 people. Foshee said events like this are also a great way for the board to get feedback from chamber members.
“[Find out what] we can do better in the chamber from the members, find out from them what they expect of us as a board and what we can do better in the future,” Foshee said. “I think this is a good way to start that.”
At this point, Autry and Foshee have plans for every Business After Hours through March 2024 with one each quarter.
Foshee said they hope by leading through example, with having Blackberry Breeze and the Mitchell House team up first, future Business After Hours sponsors will also take the opportunity to collaborate.
“When you double up like that, you bring two audiences into one and you just have more reach that way,” Foshee said. “So I'm really hoping that carries on with some of the other ones in the future.”
Autry said collaborations can also help businesses that want to sponsor but don’t have a large venue.
The first Business After Hours will be held at the Mitchell House from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 28, featuring the band Blackberry Breeze.