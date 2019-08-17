There’s working with family and there’s working in the same building as your family for Benjamin Russell English teacher Laura Burroughs. On her first day of teaching, Burroughs’ father Fletcher Scott, who taught science, checked on her during class.
“My father comes into the room, pats me on the shoulder and says, ‘Just checking on you, honey. You OK?’” Burroughs said. “And to just think of that moment and where things have progressed now, it’s really endearing. I think I finally got a handle on it and I think my dad is pretty proud.”
An Alexander City native, Burroughs graduated from BRHS in 1991. Her mother, Nancy Scott, taught in Tallapoosa County Schools; her maternal grandmother worked as a BRHS secretary; and her paternal grandmother taught English at Alexander City Junior High School.
“I guess it was inevitable that I eventually wound up in the teaching field but I really did fall in love with it,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs started her career in journalism and worked for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.for a few years before getting offered a job teaching journalism at BRHS. She started her career in education in 2000 and said she wanted to switch careers to have more time with her son.
“Little did I know the hours can still be quite long but it’s worth it,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs started the school’s media program. She now teaches pre-Advanced Placement and freshman English.
“Honestly, every subject I’ve taught has brought me a great sense of joy and satisfaction,” Burroughs said. “The media program and the journalism program were of course two great passions of mine that I spent the majority of my career cultivating, however I felt that it was time for maybe a change and I’m just as passionate about English.”
Burroughs was named Alexander City Schools 2018-19 Teacher of the Year at the system’s convocation Aug. 2. Burroughs was pleasantly surprised she was chosen.
“It’s an honor to have colleagues and administration acknowledge what I do,” Burroughs said. “However I think my colleagues in the school system all work really hard to try to give students the best possible education that they can.”
Teaching involves many roles such as counseling, disciplining and being a cheerleader, advisor or parental figure.
“We have to wear a lot of hats during our time with students,” Burroughs said. “So to receive an honor like Teacher of the Year is really something that I think could be shared with any other teacher in our system.”
Student potential and growth keep Burroughs energized throughout her job.
“It’s the most rewarding and difficult and often heart wrenching and frustrating satisfying job someone could ever do,” Burroughs said. “If a student is struggling in reading, what can we do about it? How can we bring that student up to grade level? If I have students preparing for college-level English, how can I get them there? How far can I push them to be even better?”