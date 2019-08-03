Creating a culture of learning was the main theme of the Alexander City Schools' convocation Friday.
The district-wide meeting of all employees was held at Benjamin Russell and featured keynote speaker Amanda Messer, the co-founder of the nonprofit organization “because I said I would.”
“Amanda has a very powerful story about coming from a family of divorce and how her dad sometimes didn’t do what he said what he was going to do,” deputy superintendent Dr. Beverly Price said.
Price said the message is powerful for teachers to keep the promises they make to students.
“(Convocation is) important for us to welcome them back to show them our appreciation and it’s also very important as a system we all start off knowing what direction we’re going to go in this year,” Price said.
Benjamin Russell English teacher Laura Burroughs was named the school system’s 2018-19 Teacher of the Year at the convocation.
Burroughs, an alumnus of BRHS, is entering her 20th year at Benjamin Russell and her father, Fletcher Scott, won in his 19th year. Burroughs taught mass media before transitioning to English and her father taught environmental science and biology.
Burroughs said watching her students learn how to learn brings her joy.
“The greatest satisfaction to me, as a teacher, is no longer being needed in the learning process,” she said. “When the student has become the teacher, learning has come full circle and true mastery is demonstrated.”
Burroughs said she takes pride in seeing her students succeed in life after high school.
“My greatest contribution and accomplishment, by far, are the former students who are now teachers, music artists, lawyers, journalists, public relations directors, business owners, etc.,” she said. “Knowing that, in some small way, I may have had a hand in how they navigated themselves through their own chosen profession is something of which I am most proud. To see them flourish as they follow their dreams is priceless.”
Teachers of the year by school are:
• Jim Pearson Elementary School, Vanessa Norris
• Stephens Elementary School, Leanne Waldrop
• Radney Elementary School, Katelyn Gullion
• Alexander City Middle School, Denise Shivers
• Benjamin Russell High School, Burroughs
Alexander City Methodist Church Bro. Wayne Cowhick received the Wildcat Award and transportation supervisor Kathy Hawkins got the ValuTeachers Award.
Benjamin Russell senior class president Lydia Ballard, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford, Cowhick, school board member Kelly Waldrop and Sammy Teel of the Alexander City Schools Education Foundation also spoke at the event.
Lankford talked about data-driven classrooms and changing the way teachers run the classroom to get better results.
Lankford will visit staff meetings at each city school before school starts Thursday.
“This is about the only time we get to come together as a whole family,” Price said. “We’re very excited to get the year excited. The principals, all the administrations and support staff have worked very hard to get the schools ready for our students and our parents and also put things in place so everyone can have a very successful year.”