Former Randolph County High School math teacher and basketball coach David Burkhalter is now answering five charges surrounding a sexual relationship in Calhoun County. In total Burkhalter faces 15 charges in three counties related to the alleged relationship.
According to court documents, Burkhalter has been served warrants in Calhoun County. He was charged with one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of violation of the school employee sex act and one count of second-degree sexual abuse with a total bond of $55,500.
After posting a $30,000 bond, Burkhalter was transported Wednesday to the Calhoun County Jail from the Clay County Jail where he is charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a minor and interference with child custody surrounding the relationship.
Last week in Randolph County, Burkhalter posted a $150,000 bond, which was lowered from $750,000, and agreed to wear an ankle monitor. In Randolph County, he faces indictments on two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of violation of the school employee sex act and one count of enticing a child to enter a vehicle.
The charges and indictments come from an investigation that began in February when authorities were told of a possible sexual relationship between Burkhalter and a student. He was originally arrested in Randolph County and held on $1.5 million cash bond but it was lowered to a $750,000 property bond at an April hearing.
Details emerged in April in the combined bond and preliminary hearing about a relationship between Burkhalter and a 15-year-old student. The student alleged she and Burkhalter had sexual encounters during Christmas break in 2018 in a Calhoun County hotel and in Burkhalter’s vehicle on dirt roads. The relationship was revealed to school authorities by another student and an investigation was started.
The second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and violation of the school employee sex act charges are Class B felonies and, if convicted, carry a two- to 20-year prison sentence. Enticing a child to enter a vehicle, interference with child custody and electronic solicitation of a minor charges are Class C felonies and, if convicted, carry a one- to 10-year prison sentence. The second-degree sexual abuse charge is a Class A misdemeanor.
Burkhalter posted bond in Calhoun County Wednesday afternoon. He has now posted a total of $225,500 in property bonds to be released from jail until trial.