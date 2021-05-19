A nationwide surge in the price of construction materials is forcing Alexander City Schools to table plans for the new Benjamin Russell High School campus.
The Alexander City Board of Education refused a contractor's site bid on the project by unanimous vote Monday because the price was too steep. Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford assured board meeting attendees the capital project was still in the works, albeit not according to schedule.
"It's about trying to be good stewards of our funds, and understanding that the market right now is not a good time to go build," Lankford said.
As a spender of public funds, public school systems seeking contracts for large construction projects must allow contractors several weeks to name a price, before selecting the lowest bid. Alexander City Schools initially planned to solicit two different bids, one for initial site work and one for general construction, but is now planning to solicit bids for the project all at once, Lankford said.
"Once we looked at the numbers and we looked at the projected costs right now, we wanted to wait until a full set of engineering plans were completed," he said. "At that point in time, hopefully we've kind of leveled out in the market."
Earlier this schoolyear, Lankford said groundbreaking would take place spring 2021. At this point he is not prepared to give a revised timeframe. Assuming the market does level out by the summer, "we'll still be a little bit behind," Lankford said, adding that Alexander City Schools is still shooting for project completion by 2023.
For the past six months, a nationwide wave of construction has made construction materials scarce, leading to a surge in price. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of plywood increased 35% from December 2020 to April 2021. Steel prices increased 59% in the same period.
The issue has also caused Tallapoosa County Schools to table some of its upcoming construction projects including a replacement of the Dadeville High School gym.
Given the unpredictability of construction prices, "it's gotten to the point where contractors are afraid to submit bids," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Ray Porter said earlier this month.
Even BRHS's Future Farmers of America team has had to make compromises. Normally, ag construction teams compete to construct a shooting house at the state FFA competition, but this year they constructed pergolas because it required less lumber.
Alex City Schools expects to start looking at general construction bids for the new BRHS campus sometime in late July, Lankford said. The new campus will be south of U.S. Highway 280, with entrances on 280 and Highway 63.