Will the Alexander City City Council sell the Bud Porch Center at its Monday meeting?
It’s a question on the minds of many, especially the leaders of First Baptist Church of Alexander City. The potential of turning the city owned property into a sit-down restaurant that serves craft beer brewed on site across from First Baptist Church has stirred many conversations.
However, while the proposed sale of the Bud Porch Center has been the focus of conversation, the council expanded the boundaries of the downtown entertainment district allowing open containers of alcohol from establishments in the district to be carried on the sidewalks just across the street from the church campus. Little to nothing was said in opposition by First Baptist Church.
“In a large room full of people who were all there to express their opposition to the sell of Bud Porch property to become a brewery, I think it is reasonable to conclude that no one understood what this latest resolution, in a long list of other resolutions, was meant to do,” Steve King, pastor of First Baptist Church of Alexander City, said after the resolution to expand the entertainment district was passed Oct. 17. “If myself and others knew what it meant, I am sure there would have been much discussion and objection.”
The entertainment district was originally created by the council in 2015 to help bring people downtown. One of the elements of the district is allowing alcohol in approved cups to be consumed in the district. King is still holding out hope for a favorable decision by the council honoring the church’s wishes.
The church houses a preschool, Veritas Christian School, Sav-A-Life and events throughout the week serving children, adults and the elderly in addition to church services. King believes the idea of a restaurant serving craft beer directly across the street isn’t in the best interest of the city or church.
“Already our church deals with security issues and church property vandalism,” King said. “These city government actions will certainly not help our cause. But because we believe our role in downtown is needful and essential to our community, we will continue with fervency our God-calling. While alcohol is served all around us, we will continue to serve the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Councilman Scott Hardy said at Oct. 17’s regular council meeting Alexander City has already had businesses serving alcohol near churches.
“I grew up on South Central Avenue right next to the Episcopal Church. For 25 years of my life, next door there was an establishment — The Lunch Bunch,” Hardy said. “Members of our community frequented that facility. Cecil’s was a restaurant next to the Methodist Church. People frequented that facility. This would not be an unprecedented move for our community to have a restaurant or establishment that served alcohol in close proximity to a church. ”
Hardy said he understands the topic is “a more sensitive topic” for the congregation of the Baptist church.
Everyone at Monday’s meeting understood the council legally could sell the Bud Porch Center for economic development.
“Everything legal may not be moral.” Tallapoosa Baptist Association Director of Missions James Smith saidl. “For a long time abortion [was legal]. The moral fiber of your decision is more important than the financial decision.”
There are no state laws, or city or county ordinances, for Alabama, Tallapoosa County or Alexander City on how far away from a church or school an establishment serving alcohol must be. Regulations of the Alabama Beverage Control (ABC) Board may prevent the serving of beer in some outside areas of the Bud Porch Center.
“Any ABC Board on-premises licensee may serve alcoholic beverages as authorized by their license on patios or around swimming pool areas adjacent to or connected with the main licensed premises,” Alabama Administrative Code Section 20-X-6-.07 states. “Said serving area shall be located so as not to be a nuisance nor readily visible from a church or school premises.”
City leaders said the only outdoor serving areas would be facing Main Street, away from the church.
“It will be a sit down restaurant,” Alexander City City Council President Buffy Colvin said. “It’s going to be a microbrewery — two days of brewing. It’s not for retail sale. It won’t go into a store. It will only be sold at this restaurant. Instead of him selling Budweiser or Bud Lite, he is going to sell his own beer he makes there. It is not a full fledged brewery.”
No matter where citizens are served alcohol in the district, the expansion will now allow customers of establishments in the district to walk the sidewalks and consume alcohol just across the street from the First Baptist Church.
“I guess we now know why the mayor wants to put yet another alcoholic establishment as close as possible to our church campus,” King said. “It fits a larger agenda for downtown. I still hope the city council will do the right and respectable thing and vote no on this brewery.”
City leaders said the potential sale of the Bud Porch Center would put the building back on the rolls so property tax would be collected as well as various sales and use taxes and licenses. But King said more than dollars and cents must be considered by the council.
“More tax revenue alone will not solve the problems of downtown Alexander City,” King said. “We will be a part of the real solution for preschool, children, youth, young adults, families and seniors. A true ‘family friendly’ environment. At First Baptist Church, we are more resolved than ever to provide downtown Alexander City, the state, nation and world, the only real hope for us all — a loving, life-changing personal relationship with the God of all creation, through His Son, Jesus Christ.”
Colvin said the sale of the Bud Porch Center will be taken up at a special called meeting of the Alexander City City Council at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Two council members are likely not to be present — councilman Jimmy Keel is recovering from a medical procedure and councilman Bobby Tapley said he couldn’t be at the meeting and asked for the vote to be postponed until the next council meeting Nov. 7. It will take four members of the council to have a quorum to conduct the meeting.