Bud Porch Center (copy)
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Bud Porch Center in downtown is currently owned by the City of Alexander City. The city council is considering selling the building to allow the development of a family-style restaurant that would brew craft beer.

Will the Alexander City City Council sell the Bud Porch Center at its Monday meeting?

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you