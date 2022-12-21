Arctic air will enter the state Thursday night and the quickly dropping temperatures could become an issue for the Lake Martin Area.
National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jason Holmes said the harsh cold coming in Thursday would impact the Lake Martin area around midnight into Friday morning and that temperatures will plummet to historic lows.
“The issue is the duration of the event and the below freezing temperatures,” Holmes said. “The last time we had an event like this [in December] was in 1989.”
The high temperature for Thursday is 57 degrees, but the high Friday is forecast to only reach 24 degrees. By Saturday morning, the low will be 13 degrees. The high Saturday, Christmas Eve, won’t even reach freezing. But it isn’t just the bitter cold air to worry about.
According to Holmes, there will be some stronger winds that will make the wind chill values — the “feels like” temperature — below zero.
“We may need to issue a wind advisory for those winds Thursday or Friday,” Holmes said.
There are no serious snow concerns with this weather event, but Holmes said those who stay up late Thursday night, as the temperature drops, could see rain turn into snow briefly.
Ahead of the cold temperatures, the NWS has issued a hard freeze warning and wind chill watch for Thursday, December 23 at 12 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9 a.m.
The watch text reads: “Sub-freezing temperatures as low as five to 12 [degrees] will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures remain below freezing from late Thursday night until at least midday Sunday. Far northern portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until Monday.”
To prepare for the cold temperatures, Holmes said residents should make sure they have access to safe, adequate heating methods for their homes. He also emphasized the impact the cold weather would have on exposed plumbing.
“Outdoor plumbing and exposed pipes will be vulnerable to bursting,” Holmes said. “Make sure pipes are wrapped or allowed to drip. As water freezes it expands, that includes water left in your pipes. As it expands, pipes can burst.”
The NWS freeze watch mentioned the need to check on elderly residents or those without adequate housing, as well as outdoor pets.
“Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth,” the NWS freeze watch states. “Take steps to ensure people and animals have access to adequate warmth.”
Temperatures should finally climb out of sub-freezing numbers some time Christmas day, but just barely. The high Sunday is 35 degrees, but the low falls back down to 18 degrees Sunday night. Monday should see a high of 42 degrees.
For those traveling for Christmas, Holmes said there shouldn’t be much impact, but that low-lying and tree-lined roads could see a few icy patches from time to time. No widespread issues are expected at this time, but drivers should be prepared, just in case.
“If you must travel, have an emergency supply kit, snacks and warm clothing,” Holmes said. “If you get stranded, it could be dangerous in those temperatures.”
Those wishing for a white Christmas in Alabama will, more than likely, be out of luck. The arctic cold front bringing in the brutal temperatures will be bringing in dry air, as well. Friday through Monday will be sunny, with mostly clear skies throughout the days.