Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was still holding onto a Donald Trump endorsement to replace Richard Shelby as U.S. Senator Tuesday night just hours before the former president changed his mind.
“Do you want to know who supports Donald Trump?” Brooks told a gathering of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party. “I cut three checks in 2016, 2020 to help him get elected. In turn he endorsed me in 2018, 2020 and now in 2022.”
Brooks is running against Lillie Boddie, Katie Britt, who was also at the county meeting,Karla DuPriest, Michael Durant and Jake Schafer.
“Ask the other people who say they have been with Trump the whole time, prove it.,” Brooks said. “Demand evidence.”
Trump announced Wednesday morning he was pulling his endorsement of Brooks over comments at a Cullman rally about moving on from the 2020 election.
“When I heard his statement, I said, ‘Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it,’” Trump said. “Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me.”
Brooks said Tuesday night he was in support of looking into election and voter irregularities.
“Who is it that lead the fight for honest elections and against voter fraud in 2020?,” Brooks said. “I did. I was the No.1 guy in Congress leading that fight.”
Brooks said special interest groups have partnered with other candidates in the field in an attempt to sway the election.
“The special interest groups do not want Mo Brooks elected to the United States Senate,” Brooks said. “The ones who don't want me the most want open borders and cheap labor coming up and taking jobs from Americans struggling to make ends meet. They don't want me. They have chosen their candidate and are putting millions of dollars out there to prevent me from being elected.”
Brooks said the special interest groups and those with power in Washington D.C. are trying to influence Alabama voters.
“I have been coming under attack by the Katie Britt team,” Brooks said. “You’ve seen the ads where I'm anti-military, for the Islamic state, I'm for Al Qaeda and I love Nancy Pelosi.”
Brooks said the accusations are far from the truth the people of Alabama have spoken numerous times that they like how Brooks has served as county commissioner, state legislator and in Congress.
“Do you think the good people of Alabama would have elected me 14 times if any of that was true?” Brooks said. “There all lies, every single bit of it. What is happening is special interest groups do not want Mo Brooks in the United States Senate because you know what? I don't do what they tell me to do. They know I don't do what they tell me to do.”
Brooks said he only works with special interest groups if they are able to convince him they have the country’s best interest as a mission.
“That is so unlike what is going on in Washington D.C.,” Brooks said. “Special interests groups control the place. They put the money in the right hands and get the results you get.”
Brooks said his track record is there on issues such as abortion and the Second Amendment.
“You can look at where I stand on key public policy issues and know where I will be because I have been there,” Brooks said. “Nobody else in this election offers that kind of record.”
Brooks said the country’s conservative Christian principles are under attack. By not looking into and protecting those principles will lead to the downfall of the U.S.
“America is the greatest nation in history,” Brooks said. “We should be proud of that and understand because those principles have to be protected if we are going to continue to be the greatest country. Socialism is on the march. Americans who are patriotic and love their country better wake up or we are going to lose it.”
Brooks said his track record goes back to the days when there were few Republicans by name in Alabama placing him on the “Spear of the Republican Party” just a couple decades ago.
“When I first ran for the legislature, we were outnumbered 136 to 4,” Brooks said. “It would have been easy to run as a Democrat but I did not believe what they believed so I didn't do it. I ran as a Republican even though it was the longer tougher road to try. We were successful.”
Brooks said he has passed the test of the voters every time.
“The closest any opponent has gotten in a Republican primary or general election is 37 percent,” Brooks said.
Brooks said voters trust him because he doesn’t mind going against the political establishment.
“The people who know me, know I mean what I say,” Brooks said. “You may not agree with me but you are going to know that I mean it.”
Brooks said those who doubt his support of the American military are misguided. Brooks said Redstone Arsenal is home to the most military jobs in the state and is in his district.
“They are running ads that I'm anti-military,” Brooks said. “Do you think I could have ever won any election if there was any truth to that accusation. They don't care about the truth.”
Brooks said he voted against the original version of Defense Appropriations Act pushed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
“My opponents slammed me for doing that,” Brooks said. “They hit me and hit me. 'Oh Mo Brooks is opposed to national defense.'”
Brooks said the nay vote was needed and he was joined by other members in the Alabama delegation in voting against the original version of the military spending bill. Brooks said the bill included firing military personnel who refused to get vaccinated.
“That was in this bill,” Brooks said. “There were a lot of other things in the bill. We stood strong and when we got to the final version of the bill all those provisions struck because the Democrats and rhino Republicans couldn't take the heat any longer.”
On the issues
Brooks delved into things important to Tallapoosa County such as balancing environment and free enterprise, infrastructure and healthcare.
Brooks said he can remember driving into Birmingham in the 1960s unable to see the Vulcan because of the smog.
“We have to have clean air, clean water and proper disposal of hazardous waste,” Brooks said. “We have to protect the environment but at the sametime we have to make sure that we are able to compete in a tough international marketplace. If we don't, we will lose our industry. If we lose our industry, we lose our jobs, we lose our wealth.”
Brooks said the world’s poorest nations pollute the most because they can least afford pollution control. But some nations also hold an edge in manufacturing because of how they treat the working class.
“We need to be balancing the playing field with China,” Brooks said. “Communist China consists of two groups of people — slaves and masters. The Communist Party members are masters and 90 percent of the population basically do what their masters tell them to do or they are severely punished up to and including death. We have to understand American industry cannot compete against slave labor.”
Brooks said there were plenty of things Americans can do to remain the most prosperous country.
“Unfortunately we have too many winos in office with the influence of the money from all of these interests, and they are not willing to do what is needed to keep America on top,” Brooks said. “I'm not one of the people selling out our country.”
Brooks said energy production in the U.S. needs to increase but not the regulations on energy. Doing so will turn the economy around.
“We need to let the market determine which is the most efficient as long as federal mandates are understood and its done in a clean manner,” Brooks said. “It's huge because we can better compete if we have our own energy supplies. Increasing the oil on the market has a depressing effect on prices which is good for us as consumers and as industry because it's a cost of production. We need to quit regulating our economic activity to such a degree that we lose jobs overseas.”
Brooks believes choice needs to return to healthcare and doing so would improve the situation for rural healthcare systems and hospitals.
“The most important thing to do is to get the federal government out of the business they are now in that unfortunately has had a very damaging effect on rural hospitals,” Brooks said. “This part of Obamacare and the bias against rural hospitals has deprived rural citizens of healthcare they enjoyed before Obamacare came along. I'm for repealing Obamacare.”
Brooks said the government needs to be taken out of the equation when it comes to healthcare.
“I'm for people having the liberty and freedom to decide for themselves where they want to get healthcare without the government tilting the scales one way or another,” Brooks said. “Additionally I don't want the government between doctors and patients. I want the doctors and patients being the ones that decide the best healthcare, not bureaucratics in D.C. Or elsewhere.”
Brooks said Washington D.C.can help with larger infrastructure projects but when it comes to county and state roads and city streets, much of the burden of the decision making process lies with state, county and city officials.
“My job is to be sure we have proper resources for United States highways and interstates,” Brooks said. “Granted, because of the political dynamics involved, we give to the state governments block monies they can spend as they wish at the state, county and city level. I want the federal government when it helps to not pick and choose which roads are most important but allow elected officials to make that call without interference by federal bureaucrats.”