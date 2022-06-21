Turnout was low in Tallapoosa County for Tuesday’s primary runoff and it was expected.
Only 14.52 percent of Tallapoosa County’s registered voters cast a ballot. That’s only 4,565 of 31,450 registered voters. Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge East said he was expecting about 13 percent and other election officials were thinking about 15 percent of voters would show up at the polls. East said the reasons could be many but he said it's likely just a few.
“There were no local races on the ballot,” East said. “Also both Democrat and Republican ballots combined had a total of six candidates. You just didn’t have a lot to get people fired up about it. They were either interested in voting for those candidates or not.”
With low turnout, poll workers were able to close out machines at 7 p.m. with little problems to bring the results to the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
“Everything went smooth,” East said. “At 8:25 p.m. we had all the votes counted. I’m very happy with how things went.”
Tallapoosa County Republican Party Chair Terry Martin was disappointed in the turnout, especially given how the Alabama Senate District 27 race came down to one vote. Martin hoped the race between incumbent Tom Whatley and political newcomer Jay Hovey would resonate with voters that their ballot counts. But Martin said everyone will have to do their part to get voters to turn out.
“We will have to do a better job going out into the communities,” Martin said. “Especially when they have meetings. We have to tell everyone to get out to vote.”
Tallapoosa County results mirrored 9 p.m. state numbers in all Republican races.
In the Senate race Katie Britt received 3,150 votes (76.01 percent) to Mo Brooks 994 votes (23.99 percent) in Tallapoosa County. Across Alabama Britt was carrying 65.91 percent of the votes to Brooks 34.09 percent.
Britt will face Democrat Will Boyd in the November General Election to replace the retiring Richard Shelby.
For Secretary of State Tallapoosa County cast 2,659 votes (66.83 percent) for Wes Allen to Jim Ziegler’s 1,320 votes (33.17).
For State Auditor, Tallapoosa County cast 2,320 votes (62.02 percent) for Andrew Sorrell to Stan Cooke’s 1,421 (37.98 percent).
In Public Service Commission Place No. 1, Tallapoosa County cast 2,103 votes (59.91 percent) for Jeremy H. Oden to Brent Woodall’s 1,407 (40.09).
In Public Service Commission Place No. 2, Tallapoosa County cast 2,228 votes (61.51 percent) for Chip Beeker and 1,394 (38.49 percent) for Robert McCollum.
On the Democratic side in Tallapoosa County there was only one race on the ballot — governor. Tallapoosa County cast 265 (65.27 percent) for Malika Sanders Fortier and 141 votes (34.73 percent) for Yolanda Rochelle Flowers. As of 9 p.m. the race was too close to call across the state.
Canvassing
The election will be canvassed at noon Tuesday, June 28. At that time provisional ballots cast in Tallapoosa County will be considered. If the boxes from the three precincts with provisional ballots were marked correctly, four were cast. Voter information will first be verified by the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars before party officials add it to the totals from Tuesday.
Interesting notes
At the Manoy Voting House, 333 votes were cast, only two of those were Democrat.
At the Army National Guard in Alexander City, 330 votes were cast, only 15 were Democrat.
At the Tallapoosa County Career Tech Center, 120 ballots were cast, only 14 were Republican.
Across all of Tallapoosa County, 4,565 ballots were cast, 4,158 (91.08 percent) were Republican and 407 (8.92 percent) were Democrat.